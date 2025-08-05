CPA holds off Paradise re-do decision due to NCC concerns

Application site from the north with the existing derelict restaurant and theadjacent Marine Protected Area (Source: DoE, 17 Jun 2025, submitted to the CPA by the DoE)

Photo of the Nor’wester of 2024 showing the extent of waves, with the existing development indicated with an orange arrow (Source: RCIPS, submitted to CPA by the DoE)

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has not yet made a decision about a proposal to redevelop the well-known but badly damaged Paradise Bar and Grill on the George Town waterfront. After the National Conservation Council directed that the project be declined in its current form, the board asked the developers to make their case at a future meeting.

However, Paradise, described by the developers as an iconic restaurant, is a victim of rising sea levels, repeated storm damage, including last year’s powerful nor’wester, and the Department of Environment says it is “extremely vulnerable to climate change”.

DoE experts say the proposed CI$1.5 million revamp by Harbour View Investments is adjacent to a marine protected area located on the leeward side of the island and is not within a reef-protected lagoon.

“Close to shore, there is a high relief spur and groove coral formation with a network of grottos and tunnels that form a complex marine habitat. Further from shore is very deep water. The marine environment here, in addition to the biodiversity and environmental value, has a very high economic value from tourism,” the DoE stated in its submissions.

The planned development would be on a larger footprint than the existing structure and includes a proposal to fill in the natural holes in the ironshore. The developer is also asking for a waiver to build a seawall that would be less than nine feet from the ocean. The DoE pointed out that this would not only cause significant problems for the owner in future bad weather, but could be disastrous for the sensitive and important marine habitat there.

“Setbacks are a concern to the Marine Protected Area because debris enters the marine environment when these sites are damaged during storms,” the DoE scientists explained. “The debris can cause damage to the coral reefs during and after storms… When a Nor’Wester impacted Cayman in February 2024, the nearby site Eden Rock Dive Centre organised a cleanup to remove debris that had been washed into the ocean in George Town. It was reported that about 500lbs of garbage were removed by up to 60 divers.”

During more recent clean-ups, divers have hauled out debris that appeared to have come from the restaurant, all of which is detrimental to the health of the reefs and the rest of the marine environment there. The DoE had advised the applicant of a number of changes that could be made to the proposed development that would mitigate the numerous environmental problems associated with it, but the submission to the CPA was not amended.

In the application, the developers claimed they would be using silt screens and other protective measures during construction, but it has been shown in the past at numerous other sites that these do very little to mitigate against the silt and sediment.

The DoE said the application should be refused under the National Conservation Act, given that almost no climate change resiliency measures or environmental mitigation have been incorporated into the project.

In the planning application, the developer is arguing for the waivers on the basis that the restaurant has cultural significance. “Restoring it to its former glory will preserve an important part of the Cayman Islands’ cultural and history,” the developers stated.

“The redevelopment will be an asset to George Town’s ongoing revitalization efforts, catering to both locals and tourists. The renewed activity around Seaside Restaurant is expected to stimulate further economic and social benefits in the area,” they claimed.

However, the marine conditions and erosion over the many years since Paradise was first built have changed, and recreating an even bigger version of the old restaurant will not only expose the property to significant inundation and damage even in relatively benign weather, but it could also cause untold damage to some of the harbour’s favourite reefs.

The CPA adjourned the application last month, and the developer has been invited to appear in person to address the multiple concerns about the project at a future meeting.