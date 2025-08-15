CIMA warns investment scammers not approved

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has issued a warning about a fraudulent online financial firm that claims it has been approved by CIMA to operate in this jurisdiction. TrustFinance has been circulating dishonest promotional material on social media that fits the usual style of scams. However, it has never been registered, licensed, regulated, or otherwise authorised by CIMA to conduct business here.

CIMA strongly advised people to exercise caution when engaging with TrustFinance or any similar investment offerings. While some entities may be legitimately licensed and regulated in the Cayman Islands, others may make false or misleading claims about their regulatory status.

The same scammers are also claiming to have connections to, or endorsements from, Cayman Finance. However, the local industry body said it has no “affiliation, connection, or relationship” with the website associated with the con artists.

“We have not authorised the use of our name or any related materials,” Cayman Finance stated. “Fraudulent investment websites like this are designed to deceive individuals into transferring money or disclosing personal information. These scams may use the names, logos or reputations of legitimate organisations to appear credible.”

Those who have concerns or wish to file a complaint regarding TrustFinance should contact the financial crime or regulatory enforcement authorities in their respective jurisdictions.