CIG opens Egg Facility to boost local production

Minister Jay Ebanks and agriculture officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Egg Facility

(CNS): The government has opened a new facility at the Department of Agriculture to boost Cayman’s small but growing local egg production. A press release about the initiative described it as a key step in strengthening food security and supporting the growth of sustainable agriculture across the islands. The aim is to help local egg production and reduce Cayman’s reliance on imports. The facility will not sell eggs, but will help those who do with products and support.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks, who officially opened the facility last week, said it was an investment in our future. “It demonstrates government’s commitment to agricultural development, greater local food security, and support for Caymanian farmers,” he added.

The Egg Facility will offer technical support and workshops to equip Caymanians with the tools and knowledge to engage in small-scale poultry farming, as well as supply fertilised eggs for farmers to rear laying chickens.

“This facility represents a long-term vision for the DoA,” said DoA Director Wilbur Welcome. “It allows us to model best practices in poultry care, health, and productivity while supporting Cayman’s broader food sustainability goals.”

The DoA says it will continue working closely with farmers, schools and community partners to make local agriculture more accessible and viable.