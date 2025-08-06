Childs to swim the Bogue for land conservation

Connor Childs (photo credit National Trust)

(CNS): Connor Childs will be swimming across the Bogue, a five-mile (8km) stretch of open water between the Sister Islands, next week to raise funds for land conservation through the National Trust. The challenging swim, which he says will take roughly three and a half to four hours to complete, has been a goal since he was a child after he learned that his primary school teacher had completed the swim.

“Anyone from here or living here or even just a regular returning tourist can see how fast these islands are changing from the excessive development that is constantly taking place where mangroves, wetlands, seagrass and endemic iguana and parrot habitat used to be,” he said, explaining why he is planning this difficult swim.

“However, we still have a lot of critically important habitat that is constantly under threat, including the largest contiguous mangrove wetland in the Caribbean. The protection of these vital ecosystems is something that has been discussed for generations, and yet there has been absolutely no slowing of development,” he said in a YouTube video.

The 22-year-old Caymanian and member of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands will swim from Cayman Brac to Little Cayman on Thursday, 14 August. The goal is to raise awareness and funds for the Trust’s Land Reserve Fund, which is used to buy valuable land and special natural places in need of preservation.