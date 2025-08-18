Cayman’s consumption has grown 27% over 8 years

(CNS): The per capita consumption of residents across the Cayman Islands grew by 27.7% between 2015 and 2023, according to a new report from the Economics and Statistics Office. The overall household consumption expenditure in Cayman in 2023 was estimated at $3,055.25 million in the Household Budget Survey 2023, which was released on Friday. The survey, conducted from February 2023 to January 2024, involved 1,705 households across all three islands.

The report shows total household consumption amounted to over $2,997 million in Grand Cayman and $57.77 million in the Sister Islands. The per capita consumption in 2023 is estimated at $36,284 per year, with residents in Grand Cayman spending $36,581 and on the Sister Islands $25,536 annually.

But as is expected, local consumption varies widely, with those in the bottom 20% spending less than a third of the overall per capita consumption rate at just $11,739, while the top spenders consumed over $69,000 worth of goods and services here. The poorest 20% of the population spent over 17% of their income on food, while the wealthiest just 6%.

The highest per capita annual increases were in health at almost 17%, while food and drink increased by more than 11%. Housing and utilities also increased by over 3%. However, the share of household incomes spent on that category accounted for the largest monthly expenditure for families at almost one-third of their earnings. More than $999 million was spent on housing and utilities.