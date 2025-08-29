Cayman needs balance in development

Diogenes of Cayman writes: I am uncertain why we act like there is some open question to solve here, or to be more specific, why we have to constantly paint this as an issue with two even sides that need to be given equal airtime or discussion. No one but a fool could even lay an argument to claim that development has been hindered on these Islands in the almost 15 years since the NCA came into effect.

Almost on a monthly basis, we get new reports of some developer or other simply deciding to clear, cut, pave or rip up a plot of land without approval and simply proceed with their projects, asking for permission after the fact and almost never receiving any consequences or penalties. That is not something that would be happening if we were living under some tree-hugging, eco-supremacist utopia like certain developers or businesses try to claim.

Every single year, the government of the day comes out and says that development is booming and that the construction industry is performing well — and simultaneously, we have people turning around and saying that the rules around construction and development are stifling and oppressive, despite all evidence to the contrary.

I have lost track of the new hotels and affluent, gated neighbourhoods that have sprung up over the past 5-10 years. Turn back the clock 20 years and you might struggle to even convince someone that post-Ivan Cayman could ever be turned into what it is today.

We have shredded Cayman’s environment at an unsustainable rate. That is an indisputable fact. Almost all of West Bay save Barkers is completely developed or carved up for development.

George Town is much the same, aside from pockets of woodlands and wetlands in South Sound, which are now surrounded by access roads and clearly are next on the chopping block, and now we are well underway to cutting into the interior of Bodden Town, which is the primary motivation for the continuation of the East-West Arterial Road, despite claims around traffic or congestion.

Even in instances where there is clear public opposition to certain projects, like the now deflated cruise piers, the people still had to fight tooth and nail against the project while being browbeaten and ridiculed by interests attempting to line their own pockets, like ACT who openly and clearly act against the interests of Cayman as a whole and instead favour their own interests and industry come hell or high water.

I say all that to say this: All this talk of balance is great, but if you approach the conversation without acknowledging that the current system favours rampant uncontrolled development, then from the start the entire discussion is pointless.

Cayman is not currently a radical environmental paradise. The scales have, for the entirety of my life, favoured development, developers and monied interests. Anyone arguing otherwise is lying or stupid or both. Any attempts to further allow rampant development while hiding behind the language of balance should be openly ridiculed.

Let me be clear: I am not someone who is against development as a rule. I love the environment, and I think our natural beauty is one of the primary draws that bring people to Cayman. But I also believe that Caymanians and residents here deserve affordable housing, properly developed infrastructure to support convenient living, entertainment, activities and venues to enjoy.

I think there is plenty of space on Cayman to do that. But we also need to accept some basic facts: not everyone is going to get a 3-4 bedroom house with a private yard on Cayman with our population and limited land space; not every household needs a car per adult, all usually getting on and off the roads around the same times every day, causing hours of traffic morning and evening.

Developers should not be allowed to gobble up parcels of land randomly, to shred the entire area and throw up some unnecessary project which no one but the top 5% of earners on Cayman can afford.

We need to take a long, hard look at the failure to establish balance in the past and the way we are going to address it moving forward. Maybe instead of building new hotels and office blocks, we need to start looking at extending housing upwards rather than outwards, at ensuring that we have a public transportation system that gives people an option to use cars on occasion — not all day, every day.

We need less focus on greenlighting fancy gated communities and more focus on using land as efficiently as we can to ensure that when development does occur, it is required and not just a short-term source of easy money.

It requires a commitment to doing what is needed, not what is easy. Developers will have to be told no far more often than they are now. Projects will have to fit into a broader vision for Cayman that looks beyond short-term profit.

There is a path forward that allows us all to flourish. We just need leadership that is committed to that path rather than just the people on top who yell the loudest.