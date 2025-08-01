Cayman Airways celebrates 57th anniversary

Photo supplied by Cayman Airways

(CNS): The Cayman Islands national flag carrier, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL), is celebrating almost six decades of service to the islands, and is thanking its loyal customer base with special prices on all its destinations this autumn. The exclusive airfare deals apply for travel between Grand Cayman and Miami, Tampa, New York, Los Angeles, Kingston, Havana, La Ceiba, and Panama. Airfares are also on sale for domestic flights between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

“As we celebrate another year of service, this airfare sale is our way of expressing heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers, as well as for those who have recently chosen Cayman Airways for their travel needs,” said Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President of Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer. “We’re deeply appreciative of the continued trust and support from our community, and we remain committed to being part of your travel memories for many years to come.”

CAL’s anniversary airfare sale runs from today, 1 August, until Monday, 11 August, for travel 8 September through 12 December.

For airfare details and to book, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA), 866-759-1372 (toll free in Jamaica), 800-2791-9422 (toll free in Honduras), or 800-0195 (toll free in Panama). Customers can also contact a local travel agent, download CAL’s new mobile app, or book online at www.caymanairways.com.