Carnival costume queen dies after long illness

Reba Dilbert

(CNS): Reba Dilbert (72), Cayman’s carnival queen and a renowned costume designer for decades of carnivals and festivals, died Wednesday morning as a result of a long illness. Tributes were pouring in on social media for the West Bay carnival icon who has also been behind many of the pageant outfits that local competitors have worn on the world stage, as well as those displayed here on the road for some four decades.

The organisers of CayMas Carnival announced the loss of the local pioneer “with heavy hearts” on their Facebook page this morning.

“Known as the Carnival costume designer of Cayman, she has travelled far and wide to showcase our version, our love of our Caribbean culture. She has been the ultimate ambassador of Carnival in Cayman and it is now her time to feather up the streets of heaven and take her Band down the Road, from the streets of George Town to down the Streets of Gold,” they stated.

Dilbert, an award-winning costume designer, was known for her flamboyant, colourful, and even outrageous creations that have adorned those taking part in international events as well as the streets of Cayman during every celebration imaginable. She has also designed costumes for festivals, pageants and carnivals around the region,

An unofficial cultural ambassador, Dilbert received numerous local awards and accolades and gained international acclaim with several best costume awards at various international pageants and other events over the years.