Caribbean endured record-breaking heat in 2024

(CNS): Regional climate scientists and researchers from the University of the West Indies have confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record in the Caribbean since experts began measuring temperatures in 1950. The annually average temperature last year was was 26.81°C, which was 0.84°C above the 1991–2020 average. Between March and May temperatures soared by 1.05°C more than the average. Overall, the region has been warming at a rate of 0.19°C per decade since 1970.

The findings are part of the 2024 global State of the Climate report published by the American Meteorological Society. The report, which tracks global climate conditions each year, warns of record-breaking ocean surface temperature, the highest sea levels ever observed, and extreme weather events that caused major damage and loss of life.

The Caribbean section was authored by five UWI experts in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica. The data points to extreme weather as well as extreme heat, with average rainfall at 114% of normal levels and then severe droughts between March and May in parts of the eastern Caribbean. Hurricanes and floods also brought destruction later in the year.

Among the most devastating was Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record, which impacted Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica, leaving over US$1.4 billion in damages and multiple fatalities.

Lead Caribbean author, Professor Tannecia Stephenson, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology, UWI Mona, a contributor to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said the findings go beyond record numbers.

“It’s a scientific record of how climate change is unfolding in our islands, shaping our future and underpins the urgent need for ‘now’ solutions,” she said in a release from UWI about the report.

“Small island developing states are at the forefront advocating for drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions so Caribbean scientists are very committed to contributing to these global climate analysis efforts. The data is critical and should urge us toward more proactive actions and strategic collaborations for global and regional responses to climate change,” Stephenson added.