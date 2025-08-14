Caribbean electricity companies – killing me softly

Peter Polack writes: Among the many tortures that the citizens of the Caribbean have to endure during the summer, high electricity bills are the worst and least explained. One of the leaders of the pack in the highest power bills in the Caribbean must be the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Caribbean Utilities Company of the Cayman Islands. Sorely and desperately in need of oversight and change, but none is forthcoming. Here, there are no brave moves such as a non-renewal of their licence to be expected, like the Asian-owned, oxymoron-named Jamaica Public Service, as happened recently by the Jamaican government.

In 2021, CUC gave itself a score of 8 out of 17 countries surveyed in the restrictive 800kWh residential bracket without naming the other countries. That press release was parroted by several media outlets. The American Solar Energy Society declared in 2022 that a Caribbean home would require 500kWh.

That very restrictive and select self-assessment by CUC creates more doubt than clarification. All numbers can be manipulated to serve whomever. In that same report, CUC had the lowest ranking for solar savings among the UK Overseas Territories at $760, while the highest, Montserrat, had savings of $2,210.

The 2024 Caribbean Association of Electric Utilities (CARILEC) report on monthly residential bills for 400kWh has CUC in the top ten of 22 Caribbean providers closely banded together between US$140-180. CUC is correct that they do not have the highest electricity rates in the Caribbean and have put forward a profusion of explanations as to why this is their predicament. Presumably, the other Caribbean providers will have the same press releases.

Little, isolated, underdeveloped Belize has the fourth-lowest electricity rate in the same report. Most of the lowest-rate countries receive government subsidies.

While this is a mostly unknown word in the Third World or Caribbean, subsidies are a necessary part of the outside world, and given our aspirations, they must now be a part of the Caribbean. If governments have been unable to fix the punishing electricity bills that burden their voters while restricting upward mobility, there must be change, and change now.

Yes, bigwigs may have to cut back on their junkets or their vanity projects if they fail the mandate of citizens chained to the incomparably worst part of their cost of living.

Failing that, they may have to stretch their imagination to offshore oil exploration, like Guyana and Jamaica. In a pioneering move, Guyana distributed 100,000 of their local currency from its newly produced oil wealth last year to every citizen. Every Caribbean politician must be squirming in his seat as their populace grows smarter at the ballot box.

Who feels it knows it.