Caribbean cannabis laws – up in smoke
Peter Polack writes: A new government of old faces was ushered into the Cayman Islands with a novice premier at the end of April this year, along with a hopeful referendum approval to decriminalise marijuana. This democratic result brought an apparent end to decades of oppression of recreational use that would go the same way as past irreconcilable prohibitions on visiting black people with a certain hairstyle, namely dreads. Yes, ridiculous as it seems today, it was a thing.
This apparently unpalatable ball was kept in the air by the obsolete referral of the popular referendum result to the bobbing heads of the Law Reform Commission.
Even more ridiculous was a recent celebration of the government’s first one hundred years in office, not of any accomplishments, but of imaginary decisive action and ambitious blurred vision.
The powers that be have clearly not understood that blowhard trumpeting has been erased long ago by the daily reality of social networking voters crying about such small man matters as cost of living, mortgage and the greatest devil, the electricity bill.
The government has not included the people’s directive on ganja in their first 100 days because the truth is, it may take 100 years.
Bermuda legislated the decriminalisation of personal cannabis use in 2017, only to have the UK government overrule this proposal through their local viceroy in 2022. They are a colony just like Cayman and must now bow to their British betters.
The proposal for the Cayman Islands will go in the direction of the same pipe dream until the UK itself removes penalties and criminal records associated with personal, private use of ganja. They may then royally extend their privilege to us.
Most of the rest of the independent Caribbean countries have decriminalised and legalised, along with much of the sensible outside world. It has had some nonsensical complications.
Belize has seen a rash of American visitors bringing ganja to a country that has long legalised its use, resulting in court proceedings and, in at least one case, imprisonment.
The bigger fear in Cayman cannot be the penalty but the long-term effect of a criminal conviction for youthful or adult folly for the foreseeable future. Perhaps the still-new government will take a sensible and serious look at other youthful convictions that deny anyone opportunity.
The answer can be found in the book of Matthew: “Whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant.”
Peter Polack is a former criminal lawyer in the Cayman Islands. His books are The Last Hot Battle of the Cold War: South Africa vs. Cuba in the Angolan Civil War (2013); Jamaica, The Land of Film (2017); and Guerrilla Warfare: Kings of Revolution (2019). He was a contributor to the Encyclopedia of Warfare (2013). His latest book is a compendium of Russian espionage activities 1940-88.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
He must want to run for office. I’m sorry but legalizing marijuana so a bunch of dope heads can burn marijuana should be at the bottom of the list of what this country needs.
All hail the down votes. I have never touched it in my life so I don’t see why anybody needs to smoke it.
I am neither a drug user nor religious but I would rather live with Rasta’s high on weed than drunken Christians
If they can’t decriminalize it because of the UK, though I doubt Government has taken the initiative to confirm with the UK what its stance would be – and whether they would have the power to prevent it.
If we can’t decriminalize then why not open up medical use more so than real cannabis can be consumed rather than the chemical vapes currently allowed – how these are allowed and the real thing is not is bonkers ….
Legalize it! Don’t criticize it!
Public debate on serious issues deserves substance, not just sarcasm. The author’s commentary on Cayman’s new government and cannabis reform reads more like a social media rant than a thoughtful op-ed.
Sweeping lines about a “novice premier with old faces” and Cayman waiting for royal “privilege” may be colourful, but they oversimplify. Decriminalisation involves constitutional limits, international treaties, and public opinion. Comparing Bermuda’s experience without context misses the nuances of Cayman’s own legislative process.
Mocking “100-day” milestones is easy; assessing what’s actually been done, and the real barriers ahead, is harder. Cannabis reform is not just about moral posturing — it’s about law, economics and social impact. Those deserve careful analysis, not caricature.
If the aim was to provoke, the piece succeeds. If the aim was to inform, Cayman deserves better. Until the author embraces nuance, perhaps they should stick to Facebook rants and leave op-eds to the grown-ups.
well said….ncfc will do nothing and are just master of populist soundbites and kicking issues down the road.
Wayne promised this before being voted in his last term with PACT and conveniently forgot as soon as he became Premier. This government will do the same.
I’m not sure why so many op eds are being written by this guy lately. They’re largely not very good, so I’m surprised he keeps writing them and that CNS keeps publishing them.
That said, the author is 100% correct that the government’s 100 days of getting stuff done is absolute hogwash. They’ve done literally nothing whatsoever in the first 100 days and certainly nothing to be proud of.
I think the only thing they did was extend their own deadline for delivering the SPS. Anything else?
Oh yeah, Myles has spouted a bunch of foolishness about immigration reform. Half of which will cripple Caymanian Businesses, the other half of which will fall apart in lawsuits, and the ultimate result: a bunch of status grands for people who would have had to roll over if the government just enforced the laws they already ignore on the books, per Nick Joseph (who is an actual expert on this crap).
SMH
And Nick is pro Caymanian.
yes, but Nick also realizes that being Pro Caymanian does not necessarily require you to also be Anti Expat.
Both can coexist.
There’s a reason the government doesn’t take his advice (ever) and there’s a reason they rarely make him a part of any boards or groups designed to deal with their problems. And trust me the reason isn’t because he’s not good at his job, or smart, or good for Caymanians.
pro caymanian, yet makes his living off foreginers becoming caymanian at the detriment to actual generational Caymanians. Theres also alot of Indians in Canada that are “pro Canadian”
That’s not true. They created a new bus map!
And Wayne bought a minibus with driver for his constituents to use free of charge…it was widely used by a bunch a permit holders before it broke down after 1 week of operation.