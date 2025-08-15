Canoe intercepted carrying 1,500lbs of ganja

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS) The Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) came across a suspicious canoe in Cayman waters early Thursday morning that turned out to have some 1,500lbs of ganja onboard. While on patrol around 2:40am yesterday, the CICG, supported by the police helicopter, intercepted the vessel, which had four men on board engaging in what appeared to be illicit maritime activity.

The men were detained on suspicion of illegal entry into the Cayman Islands, possession of controlled drugs, and importation of controlled drugs. CICG officers seized the boat and the ganja and handed the suspected drug traffickers over to the RCIPS for further investigation.