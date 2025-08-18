Cabinet green lights list of private coastal projects

Bioluminescent Bay (from social media)

(CNS): During a meeting on 6 August, Cabinet issued five coastal works permits to allow private owners to build docks of varying length to moor their luxury boats and one for a cove to be filled in on a piece of property along North West Point. While each one poses varying threats to the marine environment, mangroves and even Bioluminescent Bay (Bio Bay), the docks were all cleared for the work to begin on the seabed, which is Crown land.

Despite raising concerns about the impacts of these projects, the Department of Environment recommended that all of them could be approved with mitigating measures, as there are no legal grounds to advise the Cabinet to refuse permission.

The docks are located across the islands, from Little Cayman to North Side, where one landowner is seeking to erect a 630 square-foot dock into Bio Bay off Sand Point Road, which will pose a threat to the rare natural phenomenon there as well as mangroves and seagrass in the area.

According to the DoE’s review of the application by Steven Holdings Ltd (see below), the site is located within a Marine Reserve. In addition to the impacts from the construction, including piles in the seabed, the project involves the immediate loss of coastal mangroves and benthic habitat such as seagrass and algae and long-term impacts from the shading of sealife by the dock.

The DoE also said that the phytoplankton trapped in the bay due to its narrow opening during Hurricane Ivan has created the popular, sensitive natural phenomenon, which has become a major tourist attraction and is one of only a few places worldwide where it can be easily observed. The DoE stated that mitigation measures need to be deployed to protect it, and the builders must be especially careful of any chemical runoff, as the phytoplankton is particularly sensitive.

In four out of five reviews that are publicly available, the DoE said the projects could be approved under conditions to help mitigate the threats that the docks and cove work present to the local marine environment.