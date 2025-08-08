Cabinet approves policies on referendum results

Young people campaign for a ‘no’ vote in the cruise port referendum in the pre-election Eden Rock solidarity swim (Photo credit: @jd_345)

(CNS): The government’s inner circle has approved policies and next steps in relation to the results of the April referendum, when local voters gave an emphatic thumbs down to the development of cruise berthing facilities but a thumbs up to the decriminalisation of ganja and the idea of a national lottery. Cabinet has also agreed to introduce a comprehensive referendum framework, which campaigners have been urging for years.

The previous two administrations failed to draft regulations or legislation to shape how referendums should work.

The Constitution provides for government-initiated referendums (GIRs) and people-initiated referendums (PIRs), which are triggered when a petition for a vote on a specific issue is signed by at least 25% of the electorate. While there are some rules to guide PIRs, the Constitution says little about GIRs and how they should work.

As a result, campaigners have been urging the government to establish a general referendum law rather than depending on ad hoc, very limited legislation, as was the case in April of this year, to make potentially critical votes free, fair, clear and unambiguous.

A brief summary of the Cabinet meeting held on 23 July, released on Thursday, indicates that, in light of the ‘no’ vote on developing cruise berthing infrastructure, the government has adopted this an an official policy position.

The summary provided no details on the policy or when it will be published, and more than three months into the job, Tourism Minister Gary Rutty has not yet spelt out what approach he will take towards the cruise sector. Instead, he has been focused on boosting overnight visitor numbers and re-Caymanianizing the tourism product, getting more local faces on the front line and promoting local food and culture.

However, Premier André Ebanks has hinted that the government will be seeking to transition Caymanians who are dependent on cruise passengers to re-focus on overnight guests or move into other sectors of the economy. The details on how that will be achieved have yet to be revealed, but this may be revealed when parliament returns from the summer recess early next month.

Meanwhile, the meeting summary also revealed that, given the ‘yes’ vote on the introduction of a national lottery, this matter has been referred to the Law Reform Commission, which is expected to examine the viability of a lottery in such a small market, as well as draft legislation if appropriate.

The legal drafters have also been asked to draw up and amend the existing laws to enable the decriminalisation of the consumption and possession of small amounts of cannabis, which will put an end to criminal convictions for a defined amount.

While the possession of the drug in any amount may still be subject to an administrative fine, it will no longer be a criminal offence. This will remove one of the barriers that local people with criminal convictions for personal ganja use face in getting good jobs and travel to the United States and other countries.

However, it will still fall short of the legalisation that many want to see to enable a small-scale cannabis industry and allow people, especially those who use it for medical reasons, to grow their own plants to cater to their specific needs.

While medical marijuana is legal if it is prescribed by a doctor, it must be a the form of a tonic, tincture, oil or other derivative, as the law does not permit any physician to prescribe the drug in is natural form.