Bodden Town man killed in motorbike crash named

Kheon Robinson (from social media)

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the motorcycle rider who was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the Linford Pierson Highway on Sunday, 27 July, was Kheon Robinson (29) from Bodden Town. Robinson was said to have lost control of his bike around 11pm that night, leaving the road and crashing into bush and trees. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, 10 August at 3:00pm at the William McLaughlin Civic Centre in East End.

Robinson was one of two men killed in single vehicle smashes with a few hours of each other. Durvin Norales Mejia, a 31-year-old Honduran national was killed when he crashed into a tree on Shamrock Road at around on Monday 28 July.