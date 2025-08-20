Bluff wilderness near Lighthouse trail up for sale

Eastern end of the Bluff, Cayman Brac (photo credit: Jonathan Schutte)

(CNS): A culturally and ecologically sensitive area of land on Cayman Brac that has been placed on the market has stirred a social media storm as residents on all three islands call for the government to use the Environmental Protection Fund to buy the $6.95 million plot and save it from development. The 125 acres, which is close to the historic Cayman Brac Lighthouse on the Bluff, is the highest point of the Cayman Islands, with incredible views, pristine natural beauty and important flora and fauna.

Nearby land has been nominated on several occasions for preservation under the National Conservation Act, but the government has missed opportunities to acquire property in the area to create a much-wanted national park.

The realtor’s pictures of the land for sale, said to be owned by an overseas investment or land holding company, are a little misleading, as the Lighthouse land itself is already owned by the Crown. The realtor says the property includes 6,800 feet of Bluff edge and an elevation of up to 150 feet. It also includes a scenic nature trail, booby bird nesting habitat and a unique area of wilderness above the cliffs.

The land has already been subdivided into 44 individual parcels, making it easier for a new owner to develop. But people across the islands are now contacting their MPs and urging the government to buy and protect the property and create a national park.

According to a Department of Environment species protection plan proposal for the eastern side of the Crown land around Lighthouse Park (the easternmost extreme of the Cayman Islands), all of the land in this area is biologically and geographically unique. The end of the Bluff is one of the island’s main tourism attractions for hikers, photographers and nature lovers.

However, if this area north of the Lighthouse falls into the hands of a developer, access could be lost forever, not just for residents and tourists but for the flora and fauna that live there. For decades, residents have urged the government to create a national park to protect the entire eastern end of the Bluff, given its breathtaking beauty and critically important natural habitat.

As over-development continues unchecked across all three islands, the loss of this area of wilderness would be a huge blow to the conservation of the Brac’s heritage as well as its natural beauty and would change the character of the island forever.

Residents are now mobilising, and the public is being urged to contact their MPs and press the government to buy the land using the EPF so that a management plan can be put in place to protect the area of outstanding natural beauty in perpetuity.