Bluff wilderness near Lighthouse trail up for sale
(CNS): A culturally and ecologically sensitive area of land on Cayman Brac that has been placed on the market has stirred a social media storm as residents on all three islands call for the government to use the Environmental Protection Fund to buy the $6.95 million plot and save it from development. The 125 acres, which is close to the historic Cayman Brac Lighthouse on the Bluff, is the highest point of the Cayman Islands, with incredible views, pristine natural beauty and important flora and fauna.
Nearby land has been nominated on several occasions for preservation under the National Conservation Act, but the government has missed opportunities to acquire property in the area to create a much-wanted national park.
The realtor’s pictures of the land for sale, said to be owned by an overseas investment or land holding company, are a little misleading, as the Lighthouse land itself is already owned by the Crown. The realtor says the property includes 6,800 feet of Bluff edge and an elevation of up to 150 feet. It also includes a scenic nature trail, booby bird nesting habitat and a unique area of wilderness above the cliffs.
The land has already been subdivided into 44 individual parcels, making it easier for a new owner to develop. But people across the islands are now contacting their MPs and urging the government to buy and protect the property and create a national park.
According to a Department of Environment species protection plan proposal for the eastern side of the Crown land around Lighthouse Park (the easternmost extreme of the Cayman Islands), all of the land in this area is biologically and geographically unique. The end of the Bluff is one of the island’s main tourism attractions for hikers, photographers and nature lovers.
However, if this area north of the Lighthouse falls into the hands of a developer, access could be lost forever, not just for residents and tourists but for the flora and fauna that live there. For decades, residents have urged the government to create a national park to protect the entire eastern end of the Bluff, given its breathtaking beauty and critically important natural habitat.
As over-development continues unchecked across all three islands, the loss of this area of wilderness would be a huge blow to the conservation of the Brac’s heritage as well as its natural beauty and would change the character of the island forever.
Residents are now mobilising, and the public is being urged to contact their MPs and press the government to buy the land using the EPF so that a management plan can be put in place to protect the area of outstanding natural beauty in perpetuity.
Category: Business, Land Habitat, Real Estate, Science & Nature
I can already picture the hotel that will soon be there.
Unless ppm would not buy it before. I hope this government does the right thing and purchase it.
Well, this being Cayman i’ve no doubt this will be rezoned into high density residential/heavy industrial, maybe along with mining rights. I can guess which CIREBA agents will “co broke” this one into bankruptcy too, and hopefully it gets built on the cheap by a development group that excels in ponzi developing with frequent new announcements to take deposits to fund the previous failing ventures
good times
JuJu bought beach land to preserve for future generations and protect it from being gobbled up by developers. This government needs to do the same with the Bluff. If they do nothing and allow this sale to go through, whats next – the sale of Seven Mile Beach?
SMB was sold a long time ago.
Next?
Convert the workers accom to the high school, buy this and still save 40mill……..seems simple and keeps everyone happy
That image of the Bluff is part of the identity of Cayman Brac. Can you image it with high rises and buildings on it? Totally ridiculous and disgusting idea that should never be considered, but it will come to pass if all we do is talk.
IF this NCFC government is truly ‘For Caymanians’ as they claim they should step in NOW and purchase the land before its too late.
CIG: Buy this instead of the lobotomised “JuJu Memorial School for Jamaican Expats’ Kids”
The Brac Bluff is the most spectacular place in the entirety of the Cayman Islands. On a sunny day the view of the electric blue water below is amongst the most beautiful sights I have ever seen in my many years of traveling. Sunrise, stargazing, dusk, all incredible. That’s before even getting into the living spectacle of the Boobies, Bosun Birds, Agave, Silver Thatch, and so much more. This land should be left how it is for future generations of Caymanians. Imagine building subdivisions right up to the edge of the Grand Canyon or at the base of El Capitan, it would be an immense and irreversible loss for the Caymanian people today and for all time. The time for the Cayman Islands Government and/or the National Trust to step up is now.
This is what the Environmental Protection Fund is for. Do it!
Yes that’s for sure. But we also need all of these people who claim to want to protect Cayman’s heritage to support the National Trust financially. Their land is protected forever by design. But it still costs money to purchase it.
Let sell. We need the cash and development to sustain our gluttony.
It’s the Caymankind way.
It’s beautiful up there. Peaceful and stunning landscape. Would be a tragic loss if it was acquired by the vultures. Hope the Crown manage to acquire it.