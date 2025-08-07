Asbestos found at Cayman Brac high school

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School, built in 1966

(CNS): Children attending Layman E. Scott Sr High School on Cayman Brac will begin the new term studying online from home and at other locations after asbestos-containing material was found in a section of the roof and the tilework of one classroom during testing conducted in late June. Work is scheduled to begin shortly on the area where the dangerous material was discovered. However, officials say it is currently “contained and undisturbed”.

The education ministry said it was acting “out of an abundance of caution”, even though there is no indication of immediate risk, according to test results (see below). Education Minister Rolston Anglin said that once he was aware of the situation, he “called for comprehensive testing to ensure the matter is resolved with the urgency, transparency, and diligence it deserves”.

The school was built in 1966, and the island has long been in need of a new facility. Development of a new structure on the Bluff is underway, but has already hit a number of snags. The work has been stalled due to problems with the very early structural work and is running well over an already lavish budget for the project.

There is no clear completion date for the new facility, as Anglin has said that he is reviewing the estimated costs. Given the state of public finances, he believes there is room to cut the current price tag of around CI$60 million.

In a video conference held between educators and parents with students at the school on Wednesday, released to the public Thursday, Anglin said the asbestos was found in the felt and glue around roof tiles, but stressed that the testing had confirmed there was no immediate risk as the material was still contained.

“Air quality tests have also shown zero presence of asbestos,” the minister stated. “This may lead to the question, why not leave well enough alone? I believe I have a duty to take immediate action as there could be events like a hurricane or earth tremors which could cause the asbestos to be disturbed and released.”

He added that the Department of Education Services was finalising discussions with certified environmental professionals who will do the remediation and ensure that the service delivery meets the highest industry standards.

“Our goal is to ensure that the school environment is safe and remains so for every student and member of staff,” he said. He indicated that the school will be closed at the start of the school year, so children will be taught via “a hybrid system”. In other words, students will have to work from home and at other sites.

“This is a temporary but necessary measure to allow the works to be completed safely and without disruption to teaching and learning,” Anglin said. How that will happen is yet to be finalised, but details will be released in the coming days.

“Once remediation has begun, no one will return to campus until all works are complete and final air quality tests confirm that it is safe to do so. A summary of the final air quality test results will also be available on the school’s web page for your review.

“Beyond this response, we will undertake a broader safety review of our public school facilities, reaffirming our collective responsibility to ensure that our educational environments are secure, healthy, and future-ready,” the minister stated.

He said that parents’ concerns were valid and were being taken seriously. “I am committed to ensuring that this matter is addressed with technical rigour and the openness, respect, and care that our children, educators, parents, and all citizens deserve.”

District Administration Minister Nickolas DaCosta (CBWLC) said that as the elected representative and a former student, he was committed to the safety and well-being of students, teachers and families.

“While these temporary adjustments may cause some inconvenience, they are essential to safeguard the long-term health and safety of our community,” he said as he offered Anglin his support.

The ministry and DES will continue to provide timely updates and support to affected stakeholders throughout the remediation process. Devon Bowen, the principal of the high school and acting senior school improvement officer for all Brac schools, said details of the operational changes will be shared with parents and staff in the coming weeks.

See the minister’s full video message below: