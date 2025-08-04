Anglin tours facilities 15 years after he stopped JGHS project
(CNS): Fifteen years ago, Rolston Anglin, the education minister in the 2009-2013 UDP administration, was forced to stop construction of the new John Gray High School due to the state of public finances. However, he returned to the site last week to see the final phase of the project completed. The Ministry of Education officially received the completed expansion of the school’s sports facilities, described in a release about the handover as “state-of-the-art”.
Officials said the upgrades, which include a football and cricket field, as well as courts for basketball, netball, and pickleball, are designed to enhance student wellness by increasing opportunities for recreation, physical activity and strengthening academic programmes such as physical education.
Anglin toured the newly finished facilities alongside senior leadership from his ministry and the education department, as well as from construction company McAlpine and Chalmers Gibbs, the architects.
Work on the redevelopment of JGHS started under the 2005-2009 PPM administration. However, the financial crisis of 2008 undermined public finances, and by the time the UDP government was elected, the Cayman Islands’ budget was running at a huge deficit. With the British government supervising Cayman’s public finances, the JGHS project was stalled and lay dormant for years.
Anglin, who is also the finance minister, has returned to the helm of education only to find that, once again, the budget is teetering on the brink of crisis. The looming deficit for this year and a potentially larger hole in 2026 could see the UK step in again to bring Cayman’s public finances back in line with the requirements of the Public Finance and Management Act.
One of the factors impacting the budget is another high school.
Work began on the new high school on Cayman Brac under the previous UPM administration, and even at the early stage of its development, the high price tag has been criticised. Anglin recently said that while there is no argument that the Brac needs a new school, the projected costs are a concern.
The initial estimated cost was CI$50 million, but this has already increased by as much as $10 million due to problems and errors related to the original groundwork. Anglin believes the school is already over budget, and there is room to bring the costs down on the project.
Anglin stopped the project in 2009 because he did not understand how to structure the Government debt to accommodate the completion of the building. He returns to government as the Minister of Education and Minister of Finance, and he is saying the same exact thing he said in 2009. “The Government financial position is in a huge deficit”. He claims he does not have enough time to do the SPS report which was to be done by July 31st, and his colleagues, like sheep have voted to delay this report to October 2025. Every other Government have presented this report by Jully 31st previously, but he cannot do it. I bet my neck, by the time the SPS is ready he will say the Government has a CI$90 million financial deficit.
We are going backward here in this country! Why would this Government stoop so low to put this guy back in Cabinet just so they could be able to be in power.
Shut that Brac fiasco down Rollie!
Re. the Cayman Brac High School: How come it is less than 300 metres from Juju’s house? Does the Brac need a brand new $50 million school or 500K worth or upgrades to Layman Scott High? How about improving a bigger, more modern crane and expansion of the Cayman Brac port instead? That would result in increased employment opportunities, improved efficiency and increased loading/unloading capacity. Supposedly, after the new CB school comes a HS in West Bay (both were approved during the same Finance Committee). With increasing building costs, that one could cost us 150 million (or more)