Anglin tours facilities 15 years after he stopped JGHS project

Minister Anglin tours the new sporting facilities with Luiza Dawson, architect and senior project manager at Chalmers Gibbs

Minister Rolston Anglin receives the final signed documents from Chalmers Gibbs, joined by senior education officials and representatives from McAlpine

Newly completed outdoor basketball courts at the John Gray High School campus

(CNS): Fifteen years ago, Rolston Anglin, the education minister in the 2009-2013 UDP administration, was forced to stop construction of the new John Gray High School due to the state of public finances. However, he returned to the site last week to see the final phase of the project completed. The Ministry of Education officially received the completed expansion of the school’s sports facilities, described in a release about the handover as “state-of-the-art”.

Officials said the upgrades, which include a football and cricket field, as well as courts for basketball, netball, and pickleball, are designed to enhance student wellness by increasing opportunities for recreation, physical activity and strengthening academic programmes such as physical education.

Anglin toured the newly finished facilities alongside senior leadership from his ministry and the education department, as well as from construction company McAlpine and Chalmers Gibbs, the architects.

Work on the redevelopment of JGHS started under the 2005-2009 PPM administration. However, the financial crisis of 2008 undermined public finances, and by the time the UDP government was elected, the Cayman Islands’ budget was running at a huge deficit. With the British government supervising Cayman’s public finances, the JGHS project was stalled and lay dormant for years.

Anglin, who is also the finance minister, has returned to the helm of education only to find that, once again, the budget is teetering on the brink of crisis. The looming deficit for this year and a potentially larger hole in 2026 could see the UK step in again to bring Cayman’s public finances back in line with the requirements of the Public Finance and Management Act.

One of the factors impacting the budget is another high school.

Work began on the new high school on Cayman Brac under the previous UPM administration, and even at the early stage of its development, the high price tag has been criticised. Anglin recently said that while there is no argument that the Brac needs a new school, the projected costs are a concern.

The initial estimated cost was CI$50 million, but this has already increased by as much as $10 million due to problems and errors related to the original groundwork. Anglin believes the school is already over budget, and there is room to bring the costs down on the project.