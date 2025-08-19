Anglin tightens belt to stave off $60M deficit
(CNS): With predictions that the operational deficit could be as much as $60 million by the end of the year without intervention, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin is tightening the belt. Although the six-month financial report shows a surplus at the end of June, revenue collected in the second half of the year is much less than in the first, and the government has been running a monthly deficit since April.
However, Anglin has reassured the public that even if the National Coalition for Caymanians cannot stave off a deficit this year due to the baked-in spending, the government will present a budget later this year that will bring the budget back into surplus, ensuring the UK does not take control of the Cayman Islands’ finances.
He said the government is now working on that document, setting out its priorities and intended expenditure plans for the upcoming two-year period.
“I can guarantee the public that we will present a credible budget for the coming years that will get us back to a surplus,” Anglin told CNS at the launch of the First 100 Days in Office Report on Friday. “The spendthrift days are over,” he said, adding that the past 100 days had been an “impressive period” for his ministry.
The minister explained that the money collected at the start of the year, which gives the impression of a large surplus, is constantly eroding each month. But the NCFC is encouraging the civil service to cut spending wherever possible and hold off on non-essential recruitment. The report of the government’s first 100 days in office said that “deliberate actions were required” to regain full compliance with the law.
Anglin and the government have been criticised by Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, who claimed that Parliamentary Secretary Wayne Panton had been irresponsible when, during a recent talk show appearance, he had suggested the deficit could be as much as $60 million.
Bryan has repeatedly challenged the idea that there is a deficit at all, accusing the new coalition of “playing politics” and trying to cast blame on the previous UPM leadership. When there is a surplus at the end of the year, the NCFC will claim it was down to their prudent management, he says.
However, Anglin said Bryan’s comments were ridiculous and that the projection was a very real possibility. He said he had recently asked the financial secretary to do another forecast, and this had indicated that the potential deficit was even higher than the nearly $27 million predicted before the general election.
“The deputy leader of the opposition clearly does not understand how the budget works or how the Cayman Islands Government collects its revenue. If he did, he would not continue to make such ridiculous statements,” the minister stated, adding that he would have more to say to him when parliament meets.
Another significant development that Anglin is now overseeing is the modernisation of the budgeting and reporting framework, something that has been in progress for some time. The minister hopes the next budget cycle will see more realistic forecasts and explanations for what the government spends, what it does with the money, and the impact and benefits of public spending.
For many years, the government has spent significant amounts of money on initiatives, services, support and resources to help Caymanians and to maintain a buoyant economy, but it has been very difficult for the public to see how the annual spending of more than one billion dollars is improving their lives.
See Anglin talking about the first 100 days on CIGTV below:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Ken your failed Barbados/Cayman route adds to deficit. Needless to say the park in Central. Imagine how many caymanians could have been proud home owners from this useless pie in the sky named “Kenny’s Park” – a waste of money sir!
Why do so many government employees have government vehicles.
What’s even driving out day and night people using him to their own transport. you could probably have a third as many vehicles if you have people sign them in and out when they needed them that doesn’t include to and form work.
Stop giving duty concessions to developers.
Give it to the individual Caymanian trying to build a home.
KeviCaymann Islands government, best government money can buy.
It’s a crying shame you have to keep our children and mentally ill patients in a twice condemned jail.
Mold and rotting buildings filled to capacity. Brilliant.
I think any financial insights from a failed drug dealer need to be taken with a pinch of white powder…sorry, I meant salt.
Gee. Where do you think we could get that $60 million? Anything going on in the Brac that cost that much that can be stopped?
Asking for my 80,000+ Caymanian friends.
Absolute insanity that we do not have a massive surplus. Given 50% of the revenue comes from financial services which is an industry that supports itself where is this money going? What happens if there is a recession?
Then you bring Ju-Ju, Jon-Jon & Sweet Kenny back into power to really finish things off.
The money is going to many places including to provide crap education, free meals and health insurance to almost 1,000 expatriate children in the government school system. They are costing the Cayman government around $30,000 each child, and this seems to be one of the many unaccounted-for perks available to our world class and substantially imported civil service. It is a scam.
The world hides their wealth here. We will be fine.