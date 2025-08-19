Anglin tightens belt to stave off $60M deficit

Minister Rolston Anglin (from social media)

(CNS): With predictions that the operational deficit could be as much as $60 million by the end of the year without intervention, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin is tightening the belt. Although the six-month financial report shows a surplus at the end of June, revenue collected in the second half of the year is much less than in the first, and the government has been running a monthly deficit since April.

However, Anglin has reassured the public that even if the National Coalition for Caymanians cannot stave off a deficit this year due to the baked-in spending, the government will present a budget later this year that will bring the budget back into surplus, ensuring the UK does not take control of the Cayman Islands’ finances.

He said the government is now working on that document, setting out its priorities and intended expenditure plans for the upcoming two-year period.

“I can guarantee the public that we will present a credible budget for the coming years that will get us back to a surplus,” Anglin told CNS at the launch of the First 100 Days in Office Report on Friday. “The spendthrift days are over,” he said, adding that the past 100 days had been an “impressive period” for his ministry.

The minister explained that the money collected at the start of the year, which gives the impression of a large surplus, is constantly eroding each month. But the NCFC is encouraging the civil service to cut spending wherever possible and hold off on non-essential recruitment. The report of the government’s first 100 days in office said that “deliberate actions were required” to regain full compliance with the law.

Anglin and the government have been criticised by Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, who claimed that Parliamentary Secretary Wayne Panton had been irresponsible when, during a recent talk show appearance, he had suggested the deficit could be as much as $60 million.

Bryan has repeatedly challenged the idea that there is a deficit at all, accusing the new coalition of “playing politics” and trying to cast blame on the previous UPM leadership. When there is a surplus at the end of the year, the NCFC will claim it was down to their prudent management, he says.

However, Anglin said Bryan’s comments were ridiculous and that the projection was a very real possibility. He said he had recently asked the financial secretary to do another forecast, and this had indicated that the potential deficit was even higher than the nearly $27 million predicted before the general election.

“The deputy leader of the opposition clearly does not understand how the budget works or how the Cayman Islands Government collects its revenue. If he did, he would not continue to make such ridiculous statements,” the minister stated, adding that he would have more to say to him when parliament meets.

Another significant development that Anglin is now overseeing is the modernisation of the budgeting and reporting framework, something that has been in progress for some time. The minister hopes the next budget cycle will see more realistic forecasts and explanations for what the government spends, what it does with the money, and the impact and benefits of public spending.

For many years, the government has spent significant amounts of money on initiatives, services, support and resources to help Caymanians and to maintain a buoyant economy, but it has been very difficult for the public to see how the annual spending of more than one billion dollars is improving their lives.

See Anglin talking about the first 100 days on CIGTV below:





