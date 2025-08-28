Air traffic control trainees cleared for take-off

(Front L–R) ATC Officers Stephen Ebanks, Lauryn Bennette, and Jose Delgado (Back L–R) CKIA Airport Manager and ATC Examiner Joshua Burke, ATC Supervisor and On-the-Job Training Instructor (OJTI) for Stephen Ebanks Rodney Dixon, OJTI for Lauryn Bennette Eric Bodden, ATC Supervisor and OJTI for Jose Delgado Perry Norris, and Civil Aviation Authority Cayman Islands (CAACI) ANS Inspector Rob Harris

(CNS): Three air traffic control trainees have been promoted to fully fledged ATC officers at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), according to a release from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. Lauryn Bennette, Jose Delgado and Stephen Ebanks have successfully completed an eight-month, internationally recognised programme, earning the official designation of licensed ATC Officers.

All three of the now fully certified controllers are cleared for their careers to take off. They can now operate independently and assume solo duties in the Air Traffic Control Tower at CKIA, demonstrating their expertise and readiness to manage critical air traffic operations with confidence and precision.

Their on-the-job training was guided by experienced instructors Rodney Dixon, Perry Norris and Eric Bodden, whose mentorship and support played a pivotal role in preparing them for this significant milestone in their careers, officials stated in a release.

CKIA Airport Manager and ATC Examiner Joshua Burke said he was proud of their success. “It’s been a privilege to watch Lauryn, Jose and Stephen grow through this demanding process and rise to the challenge. Their professionalism, commitment and teamwork throughout training have been impressive,” he said.

Newly qualified ATC Stephen Ebanks gave an idea of how challenging it was. “Those times when you get up early and work hard. Those times when you stay up late and push through. Those times when you don’t feel like working, you’re too tired, you don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway. That is the dream. It’s not about the destination; it’s about the journey,” he said.

His colleague Jose Delgado said success is no accident. “It comes from hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and, most of all, a love for what you do or are learning to do. To be an air traffic controller is to be proud, bold, courageous and confident, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Lauryn Bennette said she never dreamed about success but worked for it. “I stopped doubting myself, put in the hard work, and made it happen. Anyone can give up, but holding it together when others expect you to fail, that shows true strength,” she said.