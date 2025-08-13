2026 local gongs will recognise infrastructure pioneers

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac, which opened in April 1973, was initially built by the Brac community

(CNS): While Grand Cayman has developed with no real urban planning, resulting in increasingly haphazard urban sprawl, the demolition of its early built heritage, the loss of its Caribbean charm and dwindling natural resources, this development and the economic growth of the Cayman Islands would not have been possible without government and private investment in their physical infrastructure — which will be the theme for next year’s local awards.

Physical infrastructure includes roads, docks, airports, utilities (such as water, power and sewerage), telecommunications, schools, hospitals and other essential buildings that serve the community. It would also include public transport if any real strides had been made in this regard.

Despite the lack of overall design and connectivity, relatively sophisticated infrastructure was developed in silos, which was essential for the growth of the financial services and tourism sectors and to attract people to live and work here.

However, as the population grows, the complete lack of any overarching long-term plans for the development of Cayman’s physical infrastructure becomes apparent, since residential and tourism development was allowed to continue with little restraint, and without regard for its impact on traffic congestion, schools, health services or quality of life.

As the current crop of political and private sector leaders is left to work out how to deal with present-day infrastructure that is bulging at the seams and in desperate need of new heroes, Cabinet has decided to focus on the infrastructure pioneers of the past for next year’s annual award ceremony.

As well as announcing the theme of ‘Physical Infrastructure’ for the 2026 awards, Cabinet has also approved an official name change from National Hero Awards to National Recognition Awards to distinguish future recipients from individuals bestowed with the formal title of National Hero.

The release from the Ministry of Culture, now headed up by Isaac Rankine, said that, in preparation for the 2026 awards, the National Recognition Awards Committee convened its first meeting earlier this month to discuss the theme. Rankine said that National Heroes Day is an opportunity to reflect on Cayman’s progress and honour the incredible contributions of its people.

“The holiday recognises and honours our 14 national heroes and celebrates the achievements of people who have made significant contributions to the development of our physical environment,” he said, “I am looking forward to celebrating the trailblazers who have built some of Cayman’s most impactful and historic infrastructures.”

Premier André Ebanks said the theme will honour the visionaries whose contributions have created the foundation of the modern Cayman Islands. He said the committee members will guide the selection process to “identify and recognise those individuals whose work in responsibly developing our physical infrastructure has made a lasting impact on our community”.

The committee was selected by Cabinet and comprises one representative from each district, as well as representatives from a cross-section of government departments and agencies. District members are Archie Whittaker, Carl Brown, Marie Martin, Denny Carson Ebanks, Shirley Lolita Bodden and Kendal Connor.

Other representatives are from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Public Works Department, OfReg, the Cabinet Office, the Department of Communications and the Cayman Islands National Archive.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage said the criteria and nomination process will be published in the coming weeks, and the public is encouraged to nominate individuals and groups for consideration for the awards.