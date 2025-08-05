2025 mosquito numbers surge past last year’s levels

Source: MRCU

Source: MRCU

(CNS): Mosquito numbers are reaching record levels in 2025 as the Cayman Islands face yet another surge in numbers because of high tides and heavy rains, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit has said. So far this year, mosquito trap counts have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2024.

MRCU scientists found an average of 5.8 mosquitoes per trap per night last year, but in 2025 the average is 13.9 each night and there have been 23 nights so far this year with higher than average mosquito counts at levels that were seen only four times last year.

The department has increased both aerial and ground spraying to bring mosquito levels back down to counter the current emergence. It is expecting to keep up the pace as another surge is due to begin around 15 August, resulting from Saturday’s downpour that left water pooling in areas that were previously dry and new places for mosquitos to breed, lay and hatch.

MRCU teams are working extended hours to target biting adult mosquitoes and treat standing water to prevent the larvae from hatching. “We’re doing everything we can to reduce mosquito numbers as quickly as possible,” said Director Dr Alan Wheeler. “While you’ll likely notice improvements in the next few days, another spike is likely mid-month due to the recent rainfall.”

The black salt marsh mosquito (Aedes taeniorhynchus), the main species currently causing discomfort, can also transmit heartworms to dogs and cats. Pet owners are encouraged to speak with their veterinarians to ensure their animals are protected with appropriate preventive medication.

The MRCU is asking residents who notice unusual mosquito biting to email mrcu@gov.ky with the location and the time of day when it occurred. This feedback helps the staff target problem areas more effectively.