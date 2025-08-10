10-year-old flies high with history-making exam results

Matthew Anderson after placing second in the 2025 RBC National Spelling Bee

(CNS): A Year 5 student at the Edna Moyle Primary School sat two Key Stage 4 external exams this summer, which are usually not taken until the end of Year 11, and not only passed but achieved high grades. Matthew Anderson, who is just 10 years old and has one more year before he graduates from primary school, earned a Grade 1 in mathematics and a Grade 2 in human and social biology, both Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, the equivalent of GCSE exams.

According to Matthew’s family, he is the youngest known Caymanian, and possibly the youngest child in the Caribbean, to successfully pass CSEC exams, which are administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). While he attends the primary school in North Side, he sat these exams through the CSEC Continued Education Programme at Cayman Academy, where he was specially enrolled to challenge his academic abilities beyond the primary curriculum.

Matthew’s parents — Patrick, a musician, and Nadine Anderson, a performance arts teacher — said they recognised when he was very young that he was extraordinary. “His advanced aptitude often made regular grade-level work unchallenging,” they said. And so they sought alternative avenues to stimulate his intellectual growth.

For these exams, he received private maths tutoring from Lamar Dennis and Kirkpatrick Clarke, both teachers at the Clifton Hunter High School, and was tutored online in human and social biology by Celisa Gregory-Pool, a teacher in Jamaica. He “excelled in all areas”, his proud parents said.

Matthew is the eldest of three siblings and an active member of the Cayman Islands Baptist Church. He has served as a representative on the school’s Student Council for the past four years and participates in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including the Cayman Arts Programme, football and chess.

He plays the violin, piano and clarinet, and is the youngest performer in both the Cayman Islands Orchestra and Camerata Orchestra. In November last year, he placed second in the 2025 RBC National Spelling Bee.

In his spare time, Matthew enjoys puzzle-solving, ludi, skating, drawing, reading scientific material, and exploring complex maths problems. Despite a dislike for flying, he has a passion for travel and discovery, and aspires to become an actuary or engineer, careers that reflect his love of maths and problem-solving, his parents said.