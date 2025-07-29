Younger generations inherit legacy of planning inertia
Tyler Stewart writes: Coastal erosion along Seven Mile Beach is no longer a distant concern; it is a present-day issue with visible and measurable impact. Over the past several years, large sections of the southern shoreline have eroded entirely, exposing seawalls, damaging infrastructure and reducing public access to one of the Cayman Islands’ most valuable natural assets.
While experts from the Department of Environment (DoE) and the National Conservation Council (NCC) have consistently recommended site-specific setbacks and long-term planning strategies, those recommendations have often been ignored or delayed.
Meanwhile, young Caymanians, environmental advocates and stakeholders across sectors are increasingly calling for stronger action, including the adoption of managed retreat policies. Unless leaders are prepared to move structures back inland, halt developments on vulnerable coastlines, and align planning with science instead of short‑term profit, we stand to lose more than sand.
The lack of coordinated political will is a central reason why erosion has been allowed to reach this critical stage. For years, government bodies like the Central Planning Authority (CPA) have approved developments on vulnerable coastlines, often disregarding technical recommendations from the DoE.
In 2019, the Department of Environment (DoE) warned of environmental risks associated with a proposed coastal development project involving shoreline filling. The agency clearly stated that such activity would negatively impact the surrounding marine environment. Despite this, the Central Planning Authority (CPA) proceeded with its approval.
“We highlighted that there would be impacts to the marine environment from this filling,” the DoE noted in a press release. “Our recommendations were not followed.”
Six years later, the consequences of ignoring expert advice are becoming undeniable, and yet little has changed. Despite repeated warnings from the DoE and visible deterioration along the coastline, the same patterns persist.
Developments continue to push closer to vulnerable shorelines, environmental recommendations are still being bypassed, and there is no binding framework to ensure long-term coastal resilience. The erosion along Seven Mile Beach has worsened, and buildings are now at the water’s edge.
The failure to implement stronger setbacks, enforce existing regulations, or pursue managed retreat reflects a troubling resistance to learning from past mistakes. In some cases, setback waivers were granted even when data clearly showed heightened risks of erosion or flooding.
As a result, what should have been a carefully managed coastline has been disfigured by short-term decisions and reactive policies. Efforts to introduce a dynamic coastal setback map, one that considers shoreline type, elevation, and reef protection, have been on the table for years, but implementation remains incomplete. The longer this inertia continues, the harder and more expensive the eventual fixes become.
For younger generations growing up in the Cayman Islands, the consequences of inaction are deeply personal. Many of today’s elders had the privilege of enjoying Seven Mile Beach in its most natural state. Wide, quiet, and untouched by concrete walls. Over the years, that same coastline was carved up and developed for profit. But that short-term gain has left long-term consequences.
Now, with rising sea levels and aggressive erosion, much of what was sold off is under threat. Meanwhile, the next generation is locked out of both the land and the legacy. It’s not just about losing access to the beach, but rather about the widening economic gap. Young Caymanians, despite being educated and eager to contribute, can’t even afford a one-bedroom condo in East End.
If we don’t act now, and if the people who benefited from Cayman’s past decisions don’t step up, the cost of saving what’s left will be exponentially greater for those of us who come after.
Tyler Stewart is a first-year university student who is interning with CNS through the WORC summer placement programme.
Category: Viewpoint
6 years ago we finally pulled the trigger and bought an older condo in a 3 story complex. We planned to use it at least 3 months a year until we could no longer make it down health wise then hoped our kids and their kids would enjoy it. Fast forward to now…one of the developers has swooped in and bought enough of the units at prices most owners couldn’t resist(they of course bear some responsibility for redevelopment) to take control of the HOA board. Of course they have plans eventually knock it all down and build another monstrosity. Eventually they’ll own enough to force development. I wish the laws or regulations would be changed to stop these 10 story buildings. Our property is well maintained, the units taken care of. Those of us who haven’t sold want to maintain the charm of our complex but truth is what we want won’t make damn bit of difference. The same thing is occurring at several of the old 3 story complexes(2 complexes are even joining forces to make theirs more attractive). It is going to be losing battle again Golaith.
Younger generations didn’t stand to inherit SMB anyway. As you note, “much of what was sold off is under threat.” That’s a problem for the owners who would just as soon not allow public access to the beach in the first place.
Excellent viewpoint. I clicked “angry” because I am and have been at the way past governments have valued foreign investors and developers over the benefit of Caymanians.
Go into almost any hotel, and point out the Caymanians working there. How are these boutique hotels benefitting us? By the increased traffic congestion? That which our infrastructure can support has been exceeded, and yet we build grow and build more. Where is all this sewage going to go? How is the water to be supported? Can we build roadways on top of roadways?
And …. the big enchilada…. when, oh when, will government fund reliable, safe and comfortable public transportation. We need to shift our paradigm away from single-person operated cars to safe bicycle lanes — not just a patch where bicycles CAN go, but a dedicated lane where people can actual go to and from work safely.
To hell with everyone else. Sunset Cove is all that matters.
I’m sorry but the CIG can’t even muster the will to provide decent public transport.
All tasks that require more than a little effort and perhaps risk ruffling the feathers of a few wealthy connected Caymanian families are kicked down the road.
Great article, thanks Tyler. The focus on “planning inertia” is critical, as this issue extends beyond physical development and now poses a strategic threat to the two pillars of our economy.
SMB’s degradation is just the first order problem. As the beach shrinks, so does our primary tourism differentiator. Cayman risks becoming just another warm weather destination, but one with far higher cost of living and more complex logistics than competitors like Miami. This challenges tourisms long-term viability. Yes, I get that it primarily benefits lower-wage service sector expats (rather than actually helping generational Caymanians), but its decline would have a serious second-order effect. It would leave the economy almost entirely dependent on financial services, a point underscored by Marla Dukharan’s 2024 analysis: https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/03/bryan-challenges-report-on-low-value-of-cayman-tourism
This places immense pressure on the financial services sector, which faces its own significant human capital challenges. The sector’s credibility, and therefore its success, is built on attracting and retaining people with international experience. That’s gotten harder since Covid:
1. Domestically, there is a huge gap between educational output and the foundational skills required for success. E.g. only 26% of primary school leavers last year both literate and numerate: the local talent pipeline isn’t coming to the rescue.
2. Simultaneously, attracting expat professionals is getting harder. Onshore salaries rose with quantitative easing and Covid, eroding Cayman’s traditional compensation advantage. Furthermore, improved work-life balance (incl. ‘shirking from home’) means that people don’t feel the need to relocate here. This is particularly the case when Cayman’s own infrastructure is strained by traffic congestion.
This creates a serious strategic risk. International clients and investors direct business to Cayman based on the presumption that their affairs will be handled by the same type of people who they’re used to working with at home. If they perceive that we can no longer attract this caliber of talent, they will divert their business to competing jurisdictions. Competitors such as Singapore and Dubai, which also use a low-tax model to attract international expertise, are actively working to steal market share from Cayman in areas like investment funds and reinsurance.
Indirectly therefore, the probable loss of SMB in the coming years means that the economy will transition from standing on two pillars to balancing precariously on the single point of failure that is financial services. To reduce the risk this entails, I respectfully suggest that COG consider focusing on three core areas:
First, the human capital pipeline must be fundamentally reformed at its source. Addressing the low levels of foundational literacy and numeracy in the school system is both an educational issue and an economic imperative. A rigorous review of the curriculum and a strategy to attract and retain demonstrably world-class teaching professionals, perhaps with dedicated housing and long-term contracts to ensure stability, would be ideal. A return to selective schools and the Common Entrance Exam would also be ideal. See https://caymannewsservice.com/2025/07/education-goals-in-vision-2008-a-lost-opportunity/#comment-691420
Second, the policy framework governing the employment of skilled expats requires careful balancing. While the desire to manage population growth and protect opportunities for Caymanians is understandable, this must be weighed against the need for a stable and predictable environment to attract the next generation of professionals. Any uncertainty over long-term career viability, e.g. through inflexible term limits, deters the people on which the finance industry’s reputation depends. Decent individuals won’t risk relocating for a career that has e.g. an 8-year expiry date.
Finally, we must invest in the physical infrastructure of the “international financial centre” we claim to be. The current Financial Services Division (FSD) courtrooms, for example, are a disgrace, and make us look more like Somalia than Singapore. CIG should develop a new, purpose-built FSD in Camana Bay, mirroring what Singapore did (many years ago) with the the ‘Singapore International Commercial Court’ for litigation and Maxwell Chambers for arbitration. Just like it’s now too late to fix SMB because warnings were ignored for too long, the longer we go without a decent FSD, the more we look like utter amateurs, and make it easy for Singapore and Dubai to steal work from Cayman.
Everyone must suffer so a few property owners can have their little groyne.
Unfortunately it feels like a kick in the groyne for the rest of us!