Younger generations inherit legacy of planning inertia

Tyler Stewart writes: Coastal erosion along Seven Mile Beach is no longer a distant concern; it is a present-day issue with visible and measurable impact. Over the past several years, large sections of the southern shoreline have eroded entirely, exposing seawalls, damaging infrastructure and reducing public access to one of the Cayman Islands’ most valuable natural assets.

While experts from the Department of Environment (DoE) and the National Conservation Council (NCC) have consistently recommended site-specific setbacks and long-term planning strategies, those recommendations have often been ignored or delayed.

Meanwhile, young Caymanians, environmental advocates and stakeholders across sectors are increasingly calling for stronger action, including the adoption of managed retreat policies. Unless leaders are prepared to move structures back inland, halt developments on vulnerable coastlines, and align planning with science instead of short‑term profit, we stand to lose more than sand.



The lack of coordinated political will is a central reason why erosion has been allowed to reach this critical stage. For years, government bodies like the Central Planning Authority (CPA) have approved developments on vulnerable coastlines, often disregarding technical recommendations from the DoE.

In 2019, the Department of Environment (DoE) warned of environmental risks associated with a proposed coastal development project involving shoreline filling. The agency clearly stated that such activity would negatively impact the surrounding marine environment. Despite this, the Central Planning Authority (CPA) proceeded with its approval.

“We highlighted that there would be impacts to the marine environment from this filling,” the DoE noted in a press release. “Our recommendations were not followed.”



Six years later, the consequences of ignoring expert advice are becoming undeniable, and yet little has changed. Despite repeated warnings from the DoE and visible deterioration along the coastline, the same patterns persist.

Developments continue to push closer to vulnerable shorelines, environmental recommendations are still being bypassed, and there is no binding framework to ensure long-term coastal resilience. The erosion along Seven Mile Beach has worsened, and buildings are now at the water’s edge.

The failure to implement stronger setbacks, enforce existing regulations, or pursue managed retreat reflects a troubling resistance to learning from past mistakes. In some cases, setback waivers were granted even when data clearly showed heightened risks of erosion or flooding.

As a result, what should have been a carefully managed coastline has been disfigured by short-term decisions and reactive policies. Efforts to introduce a dynamic coastal setback map, one that considers shoreline type, elevation, and reef protection, have been on the table for years, but implementation remains incomplete. The longer this inertia continues, the harder and more expensive the eventual fixes become.

For younger generations growing up in the Cayman Islands, the consequences of inaction are deeply personal. Many of today’s elders had the privilege of enjoying Seven Mile Beach in its most natural state. Wide, quiet, and untouched by concrete walls. Over the years, that same coastline was carved up and developed for profit. But that short-term gain has left long-term consequences.

Now, with rising sea levels and aggressive erosion, much of what was sold off is under threat. Meanwhile, the next generation is locked out of both the land and the legacy. It’s not just about losing access to the beach, but rather about the widening economic gap. Young Caymanians, despite being educated and eager to contribute, can’t even afford a one-bedroom condo in East End.



If we don’t act now, and if the people who benefited from Cayman’s past decisions don’t step up, the cost of saving what’s left will be exponentially greater for those of us who come after.

Tyler Stewart is a first-year university student who is interning with CNS through the WORC summer placement programme.







