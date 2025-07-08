Year began with inflation running at 1.8%

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has said that inflation was running at 1.8% during the first quarter of this year, largely as a result of the increase in fees for pre-school and primary education. The cost of vehicles pushed up transport costs, and the price of food added to the soaring cost of living. In the ‘basket’ of goods measured, ten of the twelve divisions recorded higher price indices.

According to the ESO figures, the consumer price index during the first three months of 2024 declined by 1% when compared to the last three months of 2024. This was driven by a decrease in clothing and footwear (down 2.4%), housing and utilities (down 1.9%), transport (down 2.5%), and communication: (down 1.9%).

But the reality on the ground for most people is one of constantly higher bills for essential items. Over the twelve months between March 2024 and March 2025, the cost of milk, cheese and eggs rose by 18.1%; the cost of bread and cereals went up by 5.4%, and meat and meat products by 5.1%. But it was not all bad news. People were paying 2.8% less for fruits and 5.5% less for vegetables.

However, health costs, which hit those already struggling with bills particularly hard, went up by 3.8% over the year, driven mainly by a 9% rise in the price of pharmaceutical products. Buying a car went up by 22.3%, while the cost of maintenance and repair of the vehicle went up 11.5%.