Woman who killed friend in crash jailed for over 2 years

Scene of the crash on 8 August 2022

(CNS): Ygnacia Rafaelina Francisco Payero (42) has been jailed for 26 months after killing her friend, Aleiny Reve Villegas (20), in an early morning car crash on 8 August 2022 in George Town. Payero, Villegas and two friends were in a Honda Accord, travelling at speed, in the early hours of the morning on their way home from Bananas Bar.

Payero, who was driving, overtook another car and then smashed into a concrete wall. Villegas was killed in the collision, and the other two passengers were badly injured.

The case took more than two years to come to court because of the time it took for all the accident reconstruction reports to be filed. However, in November 2024, Payero pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Payero, who was in the Cayman Islands on a work permit, had taken responsibility for the collision at an early stage, admitting that she had consumed two mixed drinks of Hennessy before the crash and that she was driving at more than 50mph in a 30mph zone. She also admitted that she held only a learner’s permit in Cayman, though she could drive and had held a full driver’s licence in the Dominican Republic, where she was from.

Villegas, who was from Cuba and also on a permit in the Cayman Islands, was not wearing a seat belt. She was killed in the crash, and the two other women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. One of them survived only as a result of emergency surgery. Payero was also injured and treated at the hospital.

Although the court recognised the severity of the incident and the aggravating factors, there were considerable mitigating factors, not least the remorse shown by Payero, who was described as having a mother-daughter-like bond with Villegas.

After the crash, while she was able to carry on working before she was convicted and remanded in custody, she helped to support the woman who was very badly injured. The court heard that Payero was of previous good character and had family in the DR, including four children who were financially dependent on her.

Given all of the mitigating circumstances, the judge arrived at a sentence of two years and two months in jail with time served to be taken into account.

During the course of the sentencing hearing, the court also heard from Villegas’ father, who submitted a Victim Impact Report on behalf of her family. He said his daughter was one month away from her 21st birthday and was his youngest child.

He had plunged into a depression after she was killed and could no longer do his work as a driver, as he could not pass the crash site. He said that her death had also had a severe impact on her grandmother and her mother’s health, and that she had helped the family financially.