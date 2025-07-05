Woman injured in Bodden Town house explosion

Fire officers on the scene where a house exploded Friday evening (photo from social media)

(CNS): Police, fire and the EMS crews responded to a 911 call around 7:00pm Friday after a house in Look Out Gardens, Bodden Town, exploded, injuring a 52-year-old woman, who has been treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The home sustained significant structural damage, and fire investigators have begun the work to determine the cause of the explosion.

The RCIPS and CIFS said members of the public should exercise caution around damaged or compromised structures and immediately call 911 if they notice any signs of gas leaks, electrical hazards, or unusual smells.

“If you suspect a safety risk in your home, do not attempt to investigate or repair it yourself. Contact the appropriate emergency services for assistance,” officials warned.