Woman dies after being swept away while fishing

(CNS): A 53-year-old Jamaican woman who was living in the Cayman Islands died Sunday morning after being swept into the ocean by a large wave while she was fishing from the north shore of West Bay, off Conch Point Road. The woman was with a man when they were both hit by a large wave and pulled into the ocean. The man made it to shore and called for help, but the woman struggled to get back.

Emergency services, including the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, were called at about 11:00am. They went straight to the scene, and a search for the woman began along the shoreline and in the water, the RCIPS said.

She was found by the Cayman Islands Fire Service’s Maritime Rescue Unit and brought ashore, where emergency medical personnel began treating her and immediately took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.