Woman dies after being swept away while fishing
(CNS): A 53-year-old Jamaican woman who was living in the Cayman Islands died Sunday morning after being swept into the ocean by a large wave while she was fishing from the north shore of West Bay, off Conch Point Road. The woman was with a man when they were both hit by a large wave and pulled into the ocean. The man made it to shore and called for help, but the woman struggled to get back.
Emergency services, including the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, were called at about 11:00am. They went straight to the scene, and a search for the woman began along the shoreline and in the water, the RCIPS said.
She was found by the Cayman Islands Fire Service’s Maritime Rescue Unit and brought ashore, where emergency medical personnel began treating her and immediately took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
Category: Local News
Condolences to the family of this tragedy ! the police and didn’t state the exact location , but I’m guessing it could have been on the rocks at Spanish cove, the water around those rocks are 8 to 10 feet deep, and the exact reason they were put there was to break waves and swells from the northeast, so they didn’t affect the dive shop that was operated there when the hotel was in operation , sometimes it can look calm and then you get the unexpected swells, anyone fishing from the deep shore areas I strongly recommend a life vest if you can’t swim or you are not a strong swimmer , this also happened of the shore opposite the turtle centre a few years ago .
Police said Barkers.
Story is implausible.
Very sad. Condolences to her family and friends.
Though the shore area is shallow, the fishing spots are definitely 15-20ft of water and deeper. Another reason why non-Caymanians should not be allowed to fish in Cayman waters. The same way we test them on how to make cassava cake, we need to test them for being able to swim (sea worthiness) before obtaining that fishing permit. Cayman waters are not the same to swim in as fresh water / River bank waters in Jamaica (they think they can swim here).
You are selfish,disgusting,ignorant sicko! Let us pray that this never happens to a “caymanian” ever!
Thanks for defending my Auntie❤️
There is no evidence of a Caymanian ever drowning. Know your history.
7:48 am is correct! Caymanians are born with the ability to swim, sail, operate powerboats, fish, build, and drive. They don’t need people telling or teaching them.
you’re wrong. A young Caymanian drowned at the public beach in Cayman Brac many years ago. She could swim. A young man drowned in Spot Bay many years ago. He couldn’t swim. Also, an older man drowned on the southside of Cayman Brac,and if I remember right, he couldn’t swim either.
It was sarcasm
https://caymannewsservice.com/2016/11/dead-man-pulled-from-sea-at-north-west-point/
A nonsensical comment.
I assume you can’t read or something. My Auntie wasn’t trying to swim anywhere. She was fishing, something she enjoy doing. I honestly don’t feel the need to argue with anyone whose brain clearly not braining.
What a cruel and selfish thing to say.
Caymankind – not.
I wasn’t aware that Jamaica didn’t have sea water. Learn something every day. (Sarcasm). Speaks volumes of the poster and the thumbs up supporters.
Sketch. Police report said Barkers.
A. Waves big enough to “sweep people out to sea” don’t just come in at Barkers
B. It’s shallow.
Dont underestimate this area, Barkers fishing spots are deep, slippery, with limited footing. These people were not fishing from the sandy shore. If they were on the rocks, in bad weather, a wave could definitely knock them off.
Rogue waves happen anywhere, friend. I’ve seen dozens of them on all three islands.
Regardless, it’s a sad thing. Here was a couple, doing the best they could for themselves, probably both working and thinking of some Old Wives, rice n’ peas and pumpkin. And then it’s all swept away and over.
Truly sad. You never know when your day comes.
“Off Conch Point Rd” includes the line fishing area of Barkers, west of the beach sand, some of it iron shore and without protective perimeter reef.
So not in Barkers then.