Woman confesses stealing $8,300 in rental scam

Olisiea Patricia Blake

(CNS): A local woman has admitted stealing around CI$8,300 from ten different people in a rental accommodation scam over a six-week period between December 2023 and January 2024. Olisiea Patricia Blake (43) from West Bay was charged in May and appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when she pleaded guilty to ten counts of obtaining property by deception.

Blake had advertised various properties to rent online and then collected between $600 and $1,400 from each of the ten victims as deposits for units that were not hers to rent. When the would-be renters then tried to contact Blake after handing over the deposits, they were blocked from her contact numbers and never heard from her again.

Her dishonesty was first raised by Sandra Hill on the Cayman Marl Road morning social media show. The RCIPS then opened an investigation into the scam, which involved at least ten victims.

After entering her guilty pleas, a sentencing date was set for 3 October, and a social inquiry report as well as victim impact statements from those who were scammed were ordered. Blake was then bailed with conditions to return for that sentence hearing.