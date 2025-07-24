West Bay McRuss store robbed at gunpoint
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at the McRuss 24-hour supermarket in West Bay that happened during the early hours of Sunday morning. One lone robber, dressed in all black, entered the store on Mount Pleasant Road at around 3:30am, pointed a handgun at employees in the shop and demanded cash. The staff complied with his demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber also took several tobacco items before he fled. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the heist. The police did not say how the robber left the scene, though it is understood that the store does have CCTV.
RCIPS detectives are appealing for anyone with any information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Lots of cameras in that area. The questions is, “do they work?”
This is what happens when you take away opportunities from young Caymanian men.
All right Mt Pleasant guys. Bet you all can determine or know who did this. Don’t let them give your neighbourhood the bad name. Turn them in. Collect any reward.
Back to the no shots fired no one injured commentary.
Hopefully this person will be caught. All gun crimes in Cayman should be punished to the full extend allowed and within Northward the offenders should be engaged to crush rock into marl by hand. There needs to be a real deterrent for gun crimes.
Maybe west bay should have a police station and it should do some patrols. Oh wait, it does have a police station and it does almost zero. My friend lived in west bay, neighbors were blaring music all hours of the day at crazy volume. Police just told them to stop calling. Pathetic losers.
This place is the West Bay thugs ATM… Only they use a gun for withdrawals instead of a bank card.