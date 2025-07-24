West Bay McRuss store robbed at gunpoint

McRuss, West Bay

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at the McRuss 24-hour supermarket in West Bay that happened during the early hours of Sunday morning. One lone robber, dressed in all black, entered the store on Mount Pleasant Road at around 3:30am, pointed a handgun at employees in the shop and demanded cash. The staff complied with his demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber also took several tobacco items before he fled. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the heist. The police did not say how the robber left the scene, though it is understood that the store does have CCTV.

RCIPS detectives are appealing for anyone with any information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.