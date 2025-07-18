Weather service rolls out new look, visual forecasting

Source: CINWS

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands sweats through another very hot summer, the CI National Weather Service has rolled out a new look, with a new logo, graphics and other tools that officials said will make weather information clearer, more accessible and easier to understand. The enhancements aim to improve how people prepare for changing weather conditions and stay safe.

With climate change playing havoc with traditional weather patterns all over the world — droughts in what should be rainy season, floods in some of the driest parts of the world, hot winter days, cold summer ones and more intense weather events overall — forecasting is more important than ever.

Ensuring that weather forecasts are not just accurate but also accessible and clear is also critical. The CINWS revamp provides updated forecast graphics for social media that are colour-coded in line with international meteorological standards.

A shift to a more visual format makes the weather information clearer and easier to follow. The colour codes will help residents quickly recognise weather alerts, understand the level of risk and take the appropriate action, the CINWS said.

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said this new visual approach represents an important step forward in communicating with the public. “By aligning with international colour code standards and shifting toward more graphic-based forecasts, we are making weather information easier to understand at a glance,” he said.

“Our goal is to equip residents across all three islands with clear, accessible information so they can make timely decisions, whether on a sunny day or ahead of a potential storm. This is about enhancing public awareness and strengthening preparedness through more effective communication.”

The first seven weeks of this hurricane season have been relatively quiet in our part of the Caribbean. The three storms that have emerged so far have been well to the north of us.

However, June was both hotter and drier than the 30-year average, and though some factors have been suppressing storm activity, such as Sahara dust and wind shear issues, experts say that other factors, such as very warm regional waters, could change that trend.

Residents are encouraged to join the CINWS WhatsApp channel to receive forecasts, alerts, and real-time weather updates directly on their mobile phones to stay informed and better prepared as weather conditions develop.