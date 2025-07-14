Voter count inches up on post-election register

(CNS): The new Register of Electors published on 1 July had just 23 more voters than the list in effect for the 2025 General Election, rising from 25,643 voters to 25,666. West Bay South still has the most registered voters (1,771), followed by Bodden Town East (1,763). The constituency with the fewest voters is still Cayman Brac East with 522, just one more than in the April election.

On Grand Cayman, East End has the fewest registered voters with 898, one less than on Election Day. The list for Newlands saw the largest increase in voters. With eight more, it rose from 1,659 to 1,667.

The disparity between constituencies is increasingly stark as the list of voters for seats in and around Bodden Town continues to inch up, while the smaller seats in the Sister Islands remain stagnant. The large difference between the two smallest seats on Grand Cayman (East End and North Side) and the two Bodden Town seats (East and West) has been apparent for some time, but there is now a growing disparity within the four seats in West Bay.

While the premier’s seat of West Bay South is the largest in the country, the neighbouring constituency of West Bay Central has just 1,285 voters, one less than for the April election and a clear imbalance.

In both of the reports published by this year’s election missions (one local and one from the CPA), the observers noted the pressing need for boundary reform in the Cayman Islands to address the inequities across the election landscape.

In their report, the CPA observers said that international law establishes the principle of equal suffrage, of ‘one person, one vote’, and that the ratio of voters to elected representatives should be as near to equal as possible across constituencies, principles reflected in Cayman’s constitution.

“The rules on equality have not been well respected, as the boundaries are out of date and the numbers of voters in constituencies deviate from the rules,” the observers stated, adding that while specific deviations are permitted for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman in parliament, the constituencies on Grand Cayman are now very unequal.

An Electoral Boundary Commission was appointed in January 2023, but parliament rejected the full report last year as well as a slightly revised report on 31 January. As a result, the government is effectively in breach of the Constitution and will need to address the problem before the 2029 general election.