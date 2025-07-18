Visitor wins second appeal on fentanyl conviction

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): An American visitor who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison after being convicted of importing 0.09 grams of fentanyl has had his conviction quashed and been released from jail. Adrian Frederick Scales (28) visited the Cayman Islands in October 2022 to see his mother, who was working here at the time.

Scales has always denied knowing that the drug was in the backpack, which had many pockets. At trial in Summary Court, he had explained that a few weeks before he came here, he had lent the bag to a close friend when they went to a basketball match together in Maryland, where they live. He and his friend borrowed each other’s things frequently, he said, and the bag had been returned for his trip to Cayman.

However, when he arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport, customs officers found fentanyl in a small baggie in his backpack. He was the first person to be jailed here for importing the drug.

But despite his insistence that he didn’t know the fentanyl was in his bag when he used it to travel here, the magistrate who heard the case in the first trial had found him guilty. He then successfully appealed and was given a second trial.

However, the magistrate in that trial also found that Scales had not done enough to demonstrate that he did not know about the fentanyl, which the court considered a very dangerous drug. During the trial, it was suggested that although it was a small amount, it was still very dangerous and enough to be a potentially fatal dose for multiple people.

But in a second appeal, which was heard in May of this year in Grand Court, Justice Emma Peters quashed the conviction. She found that the magistrate had made a legal error when considering the weight of Scales’ burden to prove that he didn’t know about the drug, and that he had gone some way to explaining why he did not know it was in the bag, going beyond mere denials.

Defence attorney Jonathon Hughes had argued that Scales had given a clear explanation as to why he didn’t know about the drugs. “What more could he have done”? Hughes asked the judge as he made the case that the conviction was unsafe.

The judge agreed. “Such an error, relating to the burden and standard of proof on such a central issue, must be fatal to the conviction,” she said. “Counsel for the appellant is correct when he characterises the resultant conviction as unsafe and unsatisfactory.”

The judge found that when errors are made in relation to the weight of proof, which is fundamental to justice, such a mistake cannot be cured. As she overturned the magistrate’s guilty verdict, Peters also confirmed that, after consultation with the crown, there would be no attempt to prosecute Scales for a third time.

Scales was in jail from February last year, following his conviction, until he was released last month following the appeal.