Two men killed Sunday night in deadly crashes

Fatal crash on Shamrock Road, 28 July 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): Two people died on Grand Cayman’s roads in two separate single-vehicle crashes overnight Sunday-Monday. A motorcyclist who lost control of his machine on the Linford Pierson Highway at around 11:00pm Sunday night died at the scene. Then, at around 1:30am on Monday, a Honda Fit veered off Shamrock Road in Savannah and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are looking for witnesses to both crashes. They said that the motorbike rider was travelling west towards George Town. It appears that he lost control and ran into the trees and shrubs in the area. He was pronounced dead by a doctor who attended the crash scene with the EMS team, police and fire crew.

Two and a half hours later, the emergency services were called out again to the crash on Shamrock Road near Cool Springs Close in Savannah. The Honda Fit was carrying three passengers as well as the driver. All four people were taken to hospital, and the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Two of the passengers were treated for minor injuries, but the third passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

As a result of the crash, Shammrock Road was closed for several hours on Monday morning, including during rush hour. Traffic was diverted onto Hirst Road and Rex Crighton Boulevard as police began their investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision.

The two victims were the second and third people to lose their lives on Cayman’s roads so far this year. The crashes come just as the government launches the latest phase of a concerted road safety project aimed at reducing the significant number of serious crashes occurring on local roads.

The ‘Smart vs Reckless’ campaign aims to promote behaviour on the roads proven to reduce fatalities and serious injuries: to buckle up, avoid speeding, refrain from mobile phone distraction while driving, and never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

These latest fatal collisions are being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 649-6254 during business hours or the Bodden Town and George Town Police Stations at 947-2220 or 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.