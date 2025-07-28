Two men killed Sunday night in deadly crashes
(CNS): Two people died on Grand Cayman’s roads in two separate single-vehicle crashes overnight Sunday-Monday. A motorcyclist who lost control of his machine on the Linford Pierson Highway at around 11:00pm Sunday night died at the scene. Then, at around 1:30am on Monday, a Honda Fit veered off Shamrock Road in Savannah and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are looking for witnesses to both crashes. They said that the motorbike rider was travelling west towards George Town. It appears that he lost control and ran into the trees and shrubs in the area. He was pronounced dead by a doctor who attended the crash scene with the EMS team, police and fire crew.
Two and a half hours later, the emergency services were called out again to the crash on Shamrock Road near Cool Springs Close in Savannah. The Honda Fit was carrying three passengers as well as the driver. All four people were taken to hospital, and the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead by the attending physician.
Two of the passengers were treated for minor injuries, but the third passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.
As a result of the crash, Shammrock Road was closed for several hours on Monday morning, including during rush hour. Traffic was diverted onto Hirst Road and Rex Crighton Boulevard as police began their investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision.
The two victims were the second and third people to lose their lives on Cayman’s roads so far this year. The crashes come just as the government launches the latest phase of a concerted road safety project aimed at reducing the significant number of serious crashes occurring on local roads.
The ‘Smart vs Reckless’ campaign aims to promote behaviour on the roads proven to reduce fatalities and serious injuries: to buckle up, avoid speeding, refrain from mobile phone distraction while driving, and never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These latest fatal collisions are being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 649-6254 during business hours or the Bodden Town and George Town Police Stations at 947-2220 or 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
I’ve never had a road accident in 25 years of driving, I also have an advanced UK driving license as a result of the work I used to do. The standard of driving here is terrible. There isn’t a word in my vocabulary to describe it. CIG should re-license everyone, me included. But first, get some decent instructors that know what they’re doing. I’ll happily pay $50 for a test if it gets 1/3 of the bad drivers off the road. Learn to indicate, learn the right lane is for passing – then return to the left lane. Learn how to enter and exit a roundabout. The rest is straight roads – it’s not difficult
I agree 100% Cayman must have the lowest standards of driving in the world. No proper driving test (and therefore few adequate driving instructors). No traffic speed cameras, no enforcement by RCIP traffic department.
Come on now CIG! What the hell are you going to do about all of these driving fatalities? Clearly people aren’t obeying the laws and dying as a result. Some are even killing others as a result of their recklessness. Is anyone in the RCIPS investigating the root cause of so many driving fatalities in such a small country? Is anyone collecting data in an attempt to figure out how to put a stop to it? What are the commonalities? Is age a factor? Are the driving habits of any one particular nationality a factor? Is it the cars they are driving? Should we make it more difficult to obtain a driving permit? Like seriously, what the hell are CIG and RCIPS doing TO MAKE THIS STOP???
Speed kills
CIG doesn’t know how to deal with it. It’s the blind leading the dumb.
Look how Joey screwed up the licensing department.
I thought PACT 2.0 had all the answers
I would say there is a dual responsibility on both our Govt/RCIP AND, and I again express AND, the drivers in our community. It starts with first holding yourself accountable as a member of this community to be a responsible driver. To not speed. To not drive drunk and risk the lives of you or your passengers. To make it your responsibility to know the road rules, and to follow them. We live in such a dog eat dog environment these days here where people just don’t care. They just don’t consider it as their own responsibility to do the right thing, to care what harm you could possibly bring to others. It’s a shame because this impacts so much more than the individual buy also their spouses, children and family/friends that ultimately pay the price as well. Lives change in an instant in this tragic fatality. Sending prayers to those affected. RCIP/Govt – it’s time to hold yourselves accountable for your part – put more monitoring on the streets, give out the fines, set up the road blocks, weed out the corruption and do-your-jobs…!
the nationalities of those involved will tell you a lot.
a by-product of rcips not enforcing basic rules of the road.
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
There is zero police presence on the road in the early hours of the morning. Selfish idiots use these hours to speed, drive recklessly and drive drunk. I wouldn’t mind if they were only a danger to themselves, but they will inevitably kill some innocents in the process.
Clearly. An accident that took place at 1:30am still affected rush hour some 7+ hours later.
Free will will always prevail, no matter how many campaigns the government runs.
It is never pleasant when someone dies, but at least they didn’t kill an innocent driver with their recklessness.
RIP — if there is an afterlife, I hope you’ve learned your lessons.
Circle of life BoBo.
Strongly disagree. Given how easy our roads are to drive on, all our road deaths are preventable.
Unless you have a magic potion to eliminate stupidly, no, all road deaths are not preventable. Motorcycling is dangerous. People will drink and drive regardless of whether there are patrols and harsh sentences. Honda fit drivers are going to be Honda fit drivers.
After all of the deaths on our roads they are still driving like lunatics. Up on your bumper, trying to pass where they shouldn’t, giving the middle finger and flailing their hands if you don’t drive as fast as they think you should. I am learning to ignore the idiots and let them flail! Obviously they haven’t learnt that if they need to be where they are going earlier then they should just leave earlier.
i slow down even more when they honk and carry on. ill move to the other lane and glady match the speed so you cant pass too. i dont give a shit at all. honk all you want im vibing to my songs
🔔 The Darwin Awards Have a Cathedral — Its Nave Is the East-West Arterial
By someone that doesn’t dare drive past sundown.
They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. On Grand Cayman, it’s paved with crumbling asphalt, expired inspections, and just enough government press releases to pretend something is being done.
If you’re looking for the spiritual center of Cayman’s nightly carnage, look no further than our very own Darwin Cathedral:
• Its presbytery is Shamrock Road — where a thousand near-misses bloom nightly between Prospect and Savannah.
• Its nave is the Easterly Tibbetts Highway — long, straight, and engineered for maximum kinetic idiocy.
• Its bell tower is Eastern Avenue — tolling in sirens, stretchers, and the soft flicker of vigil candles taped to poles.
Past sundown, we don’t drive anymore—we audition for an evolutionary exit.
This isn’t just a demolition derby. It’s a Darwin Awards battle royale, where the prize is posthumous fame in CNS comment sections, and the referees are either asleep or waiting for shift change.
Let’s be blunt: some of these collisions aren’t accidents. They’re accomplishments.
You have to override basic physics, reason, and self-preservation.
It takes dedication—or intoxication—to die at 2 a.m. in a Fit with its third VIN and a ghost history longer than its odometer.
And yet, we call this bad luck.
We say “it’s tragic.”
No.
What’s tragic is that it’s predictable.
And nothing is being done—at least, not by the people paid to do it.
Where is the enforcement?
Where are the inspection protocols that actually inspect?
Where are the consequences for the rolling coffins, the gutted Altezzas, the license-plate twins parked side-by-side like a punchline?
We banned old imports, then failed to repeal the ban.
We made speed limits advisory, and inspections discretionary.
Now we have an altar of impact sites, all lit by brake lights and bad judgment.
The island doesn’t need thoughts and prayers.
It needs action.
It needs shame.
It needs to revoke licenses AND the license equivalency deals with countries where a driver’s permit costs less than a tank of gas.
It needs adults behind the wheel—and in the legislature.
Until then, welcome to the Cathedral.
Services are held nightly.
And the bells toll only for the ones who still believe they’ll make it home.
To the speeders, rage merchants, and straight-pipe prophets:
If you want thrills at Mach 2, join the air force.
There is no golden throne waiting for you on a 100-mile loop of bad pavement.
Just a candle.
And a coroner.
⸻
Welcome to Caymanmunda!
It’s highly unlikely either accident was caused by mechanical failure, weather conditions, or road surface.
The problem is, as ever, terrible, unskilled, poorly trained, distracted, poorly policed, or inebriated, drivers.
This will continue unless major changes are made.
Speeding kills.
Wrong. Abruptly stopping is what gets you.
Condolences to the families of the deceased men and may the survivors recover fully.
The only way to control the dozens of accidents is through more police presence and enforcement of the laws. Campaigning has proven to be basically useless. Enforce the laws.
My condolences. Now that someone has lost their life and another is fighting for theirs, a solution to this dangerous stretch of Shamrock Road must be found. Not more than two weeks ago an at least 2 car accident occurred not far from the latter. I must add that speeding is a contributing factor.
Sincere condolences to the affected loved ones. However, I must agree with this comment. Having lived in this area for 20+ years – and observing 5 road fatalities during that time – something has to be done.
It is also disgusting to see the amount of people speeding along the same stretch within the same hour that the road is reopened after each tragedy. People simply do not care. They do not observe the speed limits, and heck – don’t even want to stop to let the neighborhood children get on the school bus in the morning traffic!
CCTV, speed cameras, and high police presence might be worth a try. Nothing else has worked thus far.
Tragic, yet unsuprising. The safety campaign is ineffective.
Step up enforcement NOW. Make it real, 24/7 and 365 days a year.
Let no violation go unpunished.
Cayman roads are very very safe and vehicles are mostly safe however inspections can be really ramped up to fail alterations etc including tint . The issue is not Honda fits or motorcycles it’s the people who are driving on our roads. Please do something Eric? Before it takes us innocent ones once more
Both well within the posted speed limits no doubt.
These people really need to start thinking about the disruptions they are causing to my commute.
Not that easy when they’re wrapped around a tree