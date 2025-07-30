Tatum says aim of immigration reform must be clear

Roy Tatum MP on Radio Cayman, 30 July

(CNS): Roy Tatum MP (RED) has warned the government that it must be clear about what it wants to achieve with its much-anticipated immigration reforms. As legal drafters work on what is expected to be the most sweeping changes to the work permit, residency and status regimes in more than a decade, the PPM member of the opposition has said the government needs to take a step back when looking at changes and decide on the objective, whether it’s jobs for locals or reducing the population.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, Tatum said the government should ensure that “we understand what the end goal is” so that when the reforms are revealed, everyone can see how it will be achieved.

The new coalition government has made it clear that it wants to put Caymanians first. Reducing the population, or at least slowing it down, and creating more opportunities for local people are both aims of the reform. The NCFC also wants to reduce the number of expatriate workers who become permanent residents and later Caymanians. However, Tatum said he was not sure how “sensible” it was to reduce the population.

Although he was elected in April for the first time, Tatum was a founding member of the People’s Progressive Movement and worked for many years behind the scenes, shaping the party’s policies that have been associated with rapid population growth over the last decade and the increase in the non-Caymanian percentage of the workforce.

The PPM is also associated with the idea of aiming for a population in the Cayman Islands of 100,000. While the official population estimate was just short of 90,000 at the end of 2024, many believe that the current headcount could be close to 100,000, given the steady rise every year and the room for a margin of error.

Tatum said he would not comment further on the likely changes that the proposed bill will bring. While there has been much talk and expectation surrounding the latest effort to reform the immigration system, he said he wanted to see what the changes will be in black and white before he offers his backing.

Nevertheless, he did offer his full support to the introduction of term limits, also known as a rollover policy, for all government employees. He said he felt it was unfair that there was a dual system, and the need to equalise the policy was the correct move, as it makes no sense to have different rules.

He said it was not a new idea, and several past administrations, going back many years, had wanted to do it. But he said they had failed to adopt such a policy because past governors had made it clear that they would refuse to assent to such an amendment bill. But, he said, “the door is now open”.

The current governor, Jane Owen, assented to the amendment bill that introduces the rollover for public servants earlier this month, and it is expected to come into force in the New Year.

Tatum said that although “it will bring challenges”, he supported comments by Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon during the last meeting of parliament that the government must be firm but fair on the issue. “We are talking about people,” he added.

However, he said he was concerned about “the way some folks talk about immigrants” as though they are “evil”, noting that these are people who were invited here because of a perceived need and have been approved through the legal channels. Nevertheless, he recognised that public concern was at a level now where reform was needed.

But he stressed that while we need to be firm, “we need to be fair”.

The government is expected to publish the proposed bill in the next few weeks in time for the 28-day pre-parliament public consultation ahead of the September meeting. At that time, Immigration Minister Michael Myles will be hoping for unanimous support for the bill.