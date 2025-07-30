Tatum says aim of immigration reform must be clear
(CNS): Roy Tatum MP (RED) has warned the government that it must be clear about what it wants to achieve with its much-anticipated immigration reforms. As legal drafters work on what is expected to be the most sweeping changes to the work permit, residency and status regimes in more than a decade, the PPM member of the opposition has said the government needs to take a step back when looking at changes and decide on the objective, whether it’s jobs for locals or reducing the population.
Speaking on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, Tatum said the government should ensure that “we understand what the end goal is” so that when the reforms are revealed, everyone can see how it will be achieved.
The new coalition government has made it clear that it wants to put Caymanians first. Reducing the population, or at least slowing it down, and creating more opportunities for local people are both aims of the reform. The NCFC also wants to reduce the number of expatriate workers who become permanent residents and later Caymanians. However, Tatum said he was not sure how “sensible” it was to reduce the population.
Although he was elected in April for the first time, Tatum was a founding member of the People’s Progressive Movement and worked for many years behind the scenes, shaping the party’s policies that have been associated with rapid population growth over the last decade and the increase in the non-Caymanian percentage of the workforce.
The PPM is also associated with the idea of aiming for a population in the Cayman Islands of 100,000. While the official population estimate was just short of 90,000 at the end of 2024, many believe that the current headcount could be close to 100,000, given the steady rise every year and the room for a margin of error.
Tatum said he would not comment further on the likely changes that the proposed bill will bring. While there has been much talk and expectation surrounding the latest effort to reform the immigration system, he said he wanted to see what the changes will be in black and white before he offers his backing.
Nevertheless, he did offer his full support to the introduction of term limits, also known as a rollover policy, for all government employees. He said he felt it was unfair that there was a dual system, and the need to equalise the policy was the correct move, as it makes no sense to have different rules.
He said it was not a new idea, and several past administrations, going back many years, had wanted to do it. But he said they had failed to adopt such a policy because past governors had made it clear that they would refuse to assent to such an amendment bill. But, he said, “the door is now open”.
The current governor, Jane Owen, assented to the amendment bill that introduces the rollover for public servants earlier this month, and it is expected to come into force in the New Year.
Tatum said that although “it will bring challenges”, he supported comments by Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon during the last meeting of parliament that the government must be firm but fair on the issue. “We are talking about people,” he added.
However, he said he was concerned about “the way some folks talk about immigrants” as though they are “evil”, noting that these are people who were invited here because of a perceived need and have been approved through the legal channels. Nevertheless, he recognised that public concern was at a level now where reform was needed.
But he stressed that while we need to be firm, “we need to be fair”.
The government is expected to publish the proposed bill in the next few weeks in time for the 28-day pre-parliament public consultation ahead of the September meeting. At that time, Immigration Minister Michael Myles will be hoping for unanimous support for the bill.
3:47 – NCFC gives the average caymanian is HOPE!
Meanwhile, expecting legal challenges and massive status grants after.
Cayman gone to the dogs. Sold out by your own people. I learned today two staff members renewing their side business licenses to employ dem fren dem in hair and nails n gardening etc businesses. Employing frens dem who they flying in weekly. Man you couldn’t make it up. Sell off.
How many decades have the schools been dismal? How many family units are in disrepair?
Which fairy godmother is coming to wave her magic wand and create a skilled local workforce to replace skilled and experienced expats within 9 years?
How about just defining the points for priority positions? it should be an easy enough match to figure this out.
Doesn’t that solve a lot of the issues with too many PRs being issued? Right now everyone is getting maximum points in that category.
Roy is a smart man and understands the possible repurcussions of snap decisions and chaotic decisions. Michael Myles will place the government and the economy in a heap of problems with his attitude towards immigration. His ideas are extremely short sighted and designed solely to please the voters, not for the betterment of country. The NCFC would do well to replace him asap.
Question for the PPM bots: What did your party do that benefitted Caymanians immigration-wise (PR/work permits) since 2006? (Mic drop)
Roy Tatum correctly highlights the need for clarity in Cayman immigration reform. The debate concerns not only population but the economic foundation ensuring prosperity for Caymanians. Cayman’ economic success stems from its financial services industry, contributing over half of GDP and government revenue. This sector thrives due to a deliberate strategy to attract global financial and legal talent, a lesson learned from The Bahamas’ 1970s “Bahamianization” mistakes. That policy, aiming to empower locals, caused capital and expertise flight to Cayman, crippling The Bahamas’ financial sector. They have never recovered.
Restricting long-term settlement for high-skilled expats risks similar consequences (only high-skilled expats). These professionals: reinsurance actuaries, FinTech architects, fund litigators, build the economic ladder, attracting global clients and creating jobs. Their departure would not open roles for Caymanians but erode businesses, as firms either relocate to more welcoming jurisdictions, or simply stop recruiting here and instead increase jobs in their overseas offices. A major law firm will not replace an expat senior associate with a Caymanian articled clerk; it will shift the job elsewhere, reducing opportunities for locals, and revenue for CIG. Each time this happens (and it’s already happening), those other jurisdictions become more attractive to clients.
An opaque or arduous path to permanent residence creates a transient talent pool. Executives with no long-term stake invest less in mentoring Caymanians or building community, undermining institutional knowledge and stability. Immigration reform must strategically anchor key industries by offering clear, attainable permanent residence pathways for niche, high-skill roles where local capacity is limited. This targeted approach strengthens the economy, funds public services, and creates a vibrant professional ecosystem for Caymanians.
Misguided protectionism, encouraging talent exodus, would diminish opportunities and weaken the economy. Learning from The Bahamas’ errors, the Cayman Islands must adopt a strategic immigration policy to sustain its global competitiveness and secure future prosperity for its citizens.
Not a fan of PPM but the sentiment that there should be some goals and metrics laid out for what they aim to achieve through the policy just makes sense. Without those goals we just set ourselves up to swing back and forth every four years between extremes.
I’m posting this as a warning to people overseas choosing where to commit their working lives. It should hopefully come up in search engines when they do their research,
To recruit competent people, they need the ability to stay long-term in a jurisdiction. This is foundational for career viability: no one is willing to gamble on being unemployed and unemployable in 8 years’ time.
Who in their right mind would move to Cayman to develop their career and raise their family, given the rampant xenophobia exhibited by Myles et al. I am very close to retirement, so I will stay in Cayman. But my advice to friends’ children back home in Canada is to focus their careers on Singapore, Hong Kong or Dubai, not Cayman. Those three are better governed and provide the clearest routes to long-term careers, while the Cayman Islands’ rollover policy and the BVI’s restrictive approach pose significant risks to career continuity. Here’s a quick summary:
– Cayman Islands: Rollover mandates that expats leave after 8-9 years, with no guaranteed option to stay beyond this term. This creates significant uncertainty, disrupting long-term career and family planning.
– Singapore: Employment Passes are available for skilled professionals, with a competitive but attainable pathway to permanent residency (PR). PR offers stability for indefinite stays, making it a strong option.
– Hong Kong: Employment visas lead to PR after seven years of continuous residence, providing a clear long-term option.
– Dubai: Employment visas are employer-sponsored, and recent long-term options like the 10-year Golden Visa apply to select professionals. However, there’s no path to full PR, so this is marginally behind Singapore and HK.
– Bermuda: Work permits come with term limits (typically 5-10 years), though PR is possible for some after a decade. However, restrictions remain a hurdle, and the local politics is extremely xenophobic (bad for the locals, but excellent for Cayman, as we get much of the financial services industry which eschews Bermuda as backward – but Cayman is now going the same way).
– BVI: Work permits required, but long-term residency options limited, discretionary and tainted by corruption, offering little certainty for extended career or family stability.
Definitely reduce low-skill immigration, and force rollovers on anyone earning e.g. less than US$100,000, but above that, be careful. Unlike Singapore and Dubai, which attract expat talent with flexible residency policies, Cayman’s rollover policy undermines its competitiveness in financial services, a risk Cayman Finance rarely highlights. Only a massive increase in educational achievement rates can reduce reliance on expats and secure long-term prosperity.
This shows our competitors’ rankings in the current Global Financial Centres Index (https://www.longfinance.net/programmes/financial-centre-futures/global-financial-centres-index):
New York: 1
London: 2
Hong Kong: 3
Singapore: 4
…
Dubai: 12
…
Cayman: 86
The threat from Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai is real. Dubai has risen four places since last year, reflecting massive growth in its financial sector. Why do you think that our law firms now operate offices in Dubai? We are moving work, and jobs, there in response to client demand. Further, Cayman is experiencing relative decline with a slower financial sector growth of 3.1% vs. Singapore’s 4.2% and Dubai’s 10%. We are vulnerable.
While maximising opportunities for Caymanians is vital, immigration reform’s focus must not undermine the financial services sector. Financial services fund Cayman’s prosperity. A too widely-applied rollover policy, capping ALL expat stays at 8-9 years, deters top-tier professionals who prioritise stability for their families and careers. This risks replicating the self-inflicted decline of The Bahamas, where restrictive residency rules eroded its offshore financial prominence, and Barbados, where local control measures diminished its appeal. Similar BVI compliance-driven policies relatedly weakened its ability to continue to attract international business.
Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai outshine Cayman for expats. Singapore offers a clear path to permanent residency, a thriving financial hub with 4.2% GDP growth in 2024, and world-class education. Hong Kong grants permanent residency after seven years and excels in capital markets, despite political challenges. Dubai’s 10-year Golden Visa and tax-free status attract talent to its growing Islamic finance sector. These jurisdictions’ flexible policies and robust ecosystems draw market share from Cayman’s funds and reinsurance sectors, as evidenced by Singapore’s 15% rise in fund assets under management (2024) and Dubai’s 10% financial sector growth.
Cayman’s financial services, contributing 50% of GDP (CIMA, 2024), cannot afford this talent drain. The rollover policy threatens Cayman’s global reputation, driving business to competitors.
The only sustainable solution to improve Caymanians’ prospects is a transformative educational overhaul, exponentially improving literacy and numeracy rates (currently 26% at primary level). Without this, and a permissive immigration policy, Cayman’s economic foundation will falter. I urge policymakers to act decisively to retain talent and invest in education.
The PPM are the ones that screwed up the immigration system. It will take generations to reverse the harm. The importation and retention of poverty are bankrupting us, even before we attempt to backfill the infrastructure required to accommodate our exploding population.