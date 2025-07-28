Stalker sent to prison for abusing ex-lover

Theodore O’Neil Morgan

(CNS): Theodore O’Neil Morgan was jailed for more than two years for stalking a former same-sex lover in a relentless year-long campaign of abuse. Morgan was also sentenced for 13 months for a reckless and negligent act, having driven his car on the wrong side of the road at his ex and his new female partner as they were out running, swerving at the last minute but nevertheless frightening the already stressed couple.

After Morgan and the stalking victim broke up from what had been a casual relationship, he began following him, going to his home, looking through the windows, constantly driving by or just watching his house.

He also urinated on his former lover’s car and approached him at the gym they both attended. He sent photos and messages to the victim’s family and indecent ones to his fiancée as well as to her employer and family.

During his trial last year, Morgan denied all the charges. However, during the sentencing hearing earlier this year, the court heard that he had since accepted responsibility for his actions and was ready to accept the consequences.

In a victim impact report, the victim said he had been forced to stay indoors for long periods to avoid run-ins with Morgan, and that the stalking had caused him significant anxiety and stress. He moved house, taped his curtains to the wall so that Morgan could not look inside or record him, changed his routines and stopped going out with friends.

He said his family relationships were affected, and the stalking completely changed his life as it took away his freedom. The court heard that the police had issued a warning to Morgan before he was finally arrested, but the stalking continued after the warning and even when he was on bail after his arrest. The victim’s fiancée reported that she also lives in fear now and is constantly looking over her shoulder.

The couple both said they had safety concerns due to Morgan’s lack of regard for his bail conditions and were worried he might continue the stalking once released from prison. They had asked for and received a protection order to keep Morgan away from them in future.

The court found that the case represented a serious level of culpability and harm in relation to the offence, which is relatively new in Cayman, and was escalated when Morgan drove his car at the couple. It was also revealed that Morgan was previously convicted for using an ICT network to abuse, and had a separate conviction for attempting to dodge a traffic offence with a forged insurance certificate.

In mitigation, his lawyer argued that Morgan was remorseful and had written a letter to the court apologising for his actions, detailing how he had now come to appreciate the impact of his actions.

“This experience has definitely become the wake up call for me, and it’s time for me to get my act together and get my life back to where it should be… I wish in those moments that I had made better decisions, in regards to [the victim] maybe we would have still remained friends to this day. I didn’t realise how my actions and behaviours would have affected and impacted him in this way,” Morgan wrote.

He said that when the “friendship/relationship” ended, he had been angry and felt extremely used. “I didn’t know how to handle my emotions,” he said.

But in a social inquiry report, the probation service implied that Morgan was still minimising his actions and had “exhibited limited insight into how the offending behaviour was escalating in seriousness”.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who heard the case, noted that it was striking due to the persistence of the defendant’s conduct and the multiple incidents that occurred over a period of more than a year. She said the impact on the victim and his distress was evident at trial, and that he had had to make considerable changes to his lifestyle to avoid Morgan.



Given all of the circumstances of the case, Justice Richards arrived at a sentence of 28 months for the stalking and 13 months for the reckless act, which she ordered to run concurrently.