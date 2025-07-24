Scientists turn to AI to protect threatened local bats

Fruit bats roosting in a cave (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): Cayman’s native bats are facing mounting threats, such as habitat loss, human disturbance, invasive predators and exposure to pesticides. However, action is being taken to enhance protections and learn more about them using modern technology, including AI, according to the Department of Environment.

Every night, bats consume thousands of mosquitoes and other insects, pollinate plants, disperse seeds and enrich soils with guano. Bats act as both pest controllers and gardeners, playing a key role in the delicate balance of ecosystems.

The DoE and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NT) have launched a suite of conservation measures for local bats that meld public education, habitat protection, technology and scientific research. Under the National Conservation Act, all bats in the Cayman Islands are protected and disturbing or harming bats carries severe penalties, the DoE said.

The DoE is also expanding research into lesser‐known cave-dwelling species. Researchers use thermal cameras to detect bats’ heat signatures, visualising colony size without close physical intrusion, and are also exploring the use of AI-interpreted acoustic monitoring. Bats emit ultrasonic calls during flight and foraging, and machine-learning software can now identify species based on these echolocation signatures.

By deploying ultrasonic recorders throughout various habitats, scientists can chart species richness and activity hotspots, which will help plan habitat protection and management plans.

Female bats produce only one pup per year, so safeguarding colonies during this season between June and November is critical. Conflicts can arise with homeowners and bats when they roost in attics, but outside the breeding season there are humane ways, under the guidance of the National Trust, when the bats can be excluded. The Trust offers professional bat exclusion services for a modest fee, ensuring legal compliance and the safety of these often misunderstood animals.