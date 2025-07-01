Sargassum plan abandoned by UPM back on table

Sargassum along the shoreline, June 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): The minority UPM administration appears to have abandoned the development of a plan to deal with the sargassum influx after Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, the sustainability minister, resigned from government in October 2024. However, Ebanks-Wilks, who is back at the helm of the environment and sustainability, has said that this is now a priority. The draft plan will be reviewed, updated and submitted to Cabinet in the next few weeks.

After her resignation last year, the sustainability portfolio was headed by Dwayne Seymour until the April 2025 elections. During those six months, the plan stalled for reasons that he has not revealed. Nevertheless, from the opposition benches, Seymour asked Ebanks-Wilks on Friday if there was a sargassum plan in place to tackle the reemergence of the seaweed scourge, given his district of Bodden Town appears to be one of the worst affected.

Ebanks-Wilks told the House that once the Sargassum Response Plan was approved, the necessary equipment and supplies could be procured to deal with the recurring problem currently washing up on beaches all three Cayman Islands, especially along the south shores and in the canals, though Seven Mile Beach remains sargassum-free for now.

Ebanks-Wilks said that booms and other measures were under consideration, but the solution has not yet been determined.

Over the last week, local social media platforms have been awash with video footage and pictures of the sargassum coming ashore. It is a problem that has particularly impacted Florida and the Caribbean and is increasing for reasons that are still being debated. However, climate change and warming seas are thought to be the main factors, and scientists have already warned that 2025 could be a record-breaking year for the seaweed blooms in our region.

While large surges of the seaweed can be unsightly and smelly, they can also help keep beaches stable and healthy. The Department of Environment is battling to educate beachfront owners about removing large amounts of sand while they try to remove the sargassum.

“During decomposition, there will inevitably be a smell and insects around,” the DoE states on its website. However, this is often short-lived. “The experience in locations that have left the sargassum on the beach is that it will eventually get washed away or buried in the next storm, with rain easing the smell. Leaving sargassum on the beach has proven to be the simplest and lowest cost approach, also helping to nourish the beach and stabilise the shoreline.”

It can also be used as mulch or compost after the rain washes out the salt, or it can be redistributed in areas affected by beach erosion. But care is needed in how this is done to avoid impacting sea turtle nesting areas and bird nesting habitat.

The DoE says it is always preferable to leave sargassum where it is, if possible. Where this is not possible or feasible, then raking the area by hand is preferable. Clearing beaches by mechanical means requires permission from the DoE, given the huge risk to turtles as the peak nesting season begins.