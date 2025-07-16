Restaurant targeted by machete wielding robber

Reverend Blackman Road (from social media)

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into an attempted robbery that occurred mid-afternoon on Sunday. A man dressed in an orange long-sleeved shirt with a black t-shirt covering his face and armed with a long-bladed machete entered an undisclosed restaurant off Reverend Blackman Road, West Bay, just yards from the district police station, at around 3:30pm, according to an RCIPS press release.

The would-be robber demanded cash from the staff, but “having not been able to follow through on his demands, the man fled the location”, the police said, but did not offer any further details on what thwarted his efforts. CNS has contacted the RCIPS, and we are awaiting a response.