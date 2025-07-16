Restaurant targeted by machete wielding robber
(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into an attempted robbery that occurred mid-afternoon on Sunday. A man dressed in an orange long-sleeved shirt with a black t-shirt covering his face and armed with a long-bladed machete entered an undisclosed restaurant off Reverend Blackman Road, West Bay, just yards from the district police station, at around 3:30pm, according to an RCIPS press release.
The would-be robber demanded cash from the staff, but “having not been able to follow through on his demands, the man fled the location”, the police said, but did not offer any further details on what thwarted his efforts. CNS has contacted the RCIPS, and we are awaiting a response.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the identity of the perpetrator is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Give the hungry bredda a fresh hot barra lunch wit swanky
Westbaykind