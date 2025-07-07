RCIPS asking public what they think of them

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) has launched a public survey asking the public what they think of the state of policing. The police said that the brief online survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, will provide feedback from the communities they serve. A release from the RCIPS said it was part of its commitment to transparency, accountability and community-led policing.

"The short, anonymous survey provides residents across all three islands an opportunity to share their views and help shape the future of police services," officials said. The survey is now open until 25 July 2025.