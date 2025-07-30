Poll: After-the-fact planning approval
(CNS): Whatever the original intentions of the mechanism for after-the-fact planning approval, it has become a useful tool for developers to do whatever they want. “It’s better to ask for forgiveness (and possibly pay a small fine) than to ask for permission” appears to have become the mantra for many large developers who need to destroy mangroves or pull up shrubland where ecologically important wildlife lives in order to proceed with their projects.
Such developers seem to view the planning process, including the need for environmental considerations to be weighed, as an irritation and unnecessary bureaucracy. If there is any doubt that approval will be given for such acts, they go ahead and do it without permission, confident that approval will be granted after the damage is done.
Whether driven by greed or a genuine view of the world in which the movers and shakers get things done while the rule-makers and eco-botherers hold them back, destroying what they see as useless land has become a tiny bump on the developers’ road to progress. The minimal fines they may have to pay are nothing compared to potential profits.
But for anyone who cares about the conservation of species and the need to preserve the environment, the unchecked practice of after-the-fact approvals is the death knell of untouched and essential habitats. Many would like to see it curtailed or stopped altogether.
How the National Coalition for Caymanians will deal with this matter, including possible amendments to relevant laws, is yet to be seen. The TCCP were clearly the most environmentally-conscious of the parties in the elections last April and may lean towards discouraging or abolishing this practice. However, the CINP and the two independent ministers may lean towards minimal penalties for the ‘captains of industry’.
The two polls below provide the opportunity for the public to weigh in on the matter and let the decision-makers know what you think. This is an unscientific straw poll and only represents the views of CNS readers who choose to participate.
Category: Opinion Poll, Viewpoint
Planning and BCU have become the only part of the process that actually works, if you’re trying to stop progress. Policy trumps law, delays kill development, and fines are faster than approvals.
And let’s be honest, it’s time the environmental lobby stopped having unchecked power. Development and conservation aren’t enemies, but one side shouldn’t rule the island while the other wanes away either.
The continual gross overreach of a few bad actors within the NCC is the primary cause. Until the NCA is rectified, it will continue. Rightfully so.
Oh no. The developer is upset about having to do due diligence on a tiny island with limited infrastrucrure and critical habitats.
There must be accountability! A developer who hasn’t done all his due diligence, especially planning requirements is in the wrong business. That project should be put on significant hold, as a penalty.
After-the-fact approvals are being used, now abused, along with “sorry, I didn’t know” or “I forgot”. Freaking rewards!
However, I can see where casual, confusing or erroneous information from Dept. of Planning is possible.
If a developer has been misled by bad information from any public agency, that agency or agent should be held fully accountable.
NO. All ATF development is “BAD”. Proper submission to the various planning departments is “GOOD”. If your project is properly submitted and approved, it gets passed. If you are trying to circumvent the process, you dart (no pun intended) around the various regulatory systems and pay your fine.
FAIL.
If the relevant requirements are complied with and I get caught or ratted out by someone, I will simply make out the forms and pay the 10X fee.
If I don’t get caught or ratted out then my stuff is done without all the burdensome bs environmental review crap.
I am saying what many people won’t say.
If planning actually got their sh*t together and were not such an absolute disaster to deal with, people would not take these routes. Anybody involved in construction will tell you, they are extremely understaffed, cost businesses hundreds of thousands a year in delays and have no sympathy at all. We should not be waiting 6 months for drawings to be approved or 2+ weeks for inspections that are supposed to be done in 1 week.
Companies here and on the Sister Islands routinely do what they wish and factor the ATF costs into their bid. That is their ONLY penalty. It is 10X the cost of the permit. The cost of the permit doesn’t matter to many of these companies, because to seek approval, means it can be turned down. Far better to plow through, and anticipate an 10X approval fee. This must stop. This allows any investor to just plow ahead without regulation.
This allows any person with land adjacent to a beach to run heavy equipment on the beach without worry of much more than a $1000 fine. Think about that. Is that the measure of what we want for our shorelines? Shouldn’t there be some actual regulation? Actual regulation requires actual consequences, and personal consequences for the people breaking the existing laws. I think they should be hit where it hurts, in their wallet. ATF fine? Minimum $10,000. Factor in a percentage of the project value. Company who did the work without a permit loses their licence for a year. Making it hurt and enforcing it is the only way that regulation works.
We have been railroaded by development companies for decades. I think it is past time to stand up and require enforcement of regulations, and to legislate regulation that cause dire financial consequences for companies who attempt to bypass planning or CPA permission.
I’m not sure the qualifications of the person who wrote this piece but, to be fair, not all after-the-fact development is “bad”. Yes, ignorance of the law is no excuse, but once someone tries to correct the situation (ie by submitting an application AND paying the fees which are 10X the usual amount) they are entitled, in Law, to have their application heard. In many cases, the developments are eventually permitted because, other than already being started (or completed), they comply with the relevant requirements.
It is also true that many people start their developments because it’s simply taking too long to get through the process.
And unfortunately, it is true that many after-the-fact developments are done on purpose and knowing the legal process should be followed. And unfortunately some people are repeat offenders and keep doing it.
One of the fundamental problems is that the Development & Planning Act (regarding Enforcements) is convoluted and can be a drawn out process that makes the offender look like they are buying time with the process. The Act definitely needs to be changed to address after-the-fact development.