Poll: After-the-fact planning approval

(CNS): Whatever the original intentions of the mechanism for after-the-fact planning approval, it has become a useful tool for developers to do whatever they want. “It’s better to ask for forgiveness (and possibly pay a small fine) than to ask for permission” appears to have become the mantra for many large developers who need to destroy mangroves or pull up shrubland where ecologically important wildlife lives in order to proceed with their projects.

Such developers seem to view the planning process, including the need for environmental considerations to be weighed, as an irritation and unnecessary bureaucracy. If there is any doubt that approval will be given for such acts, they go ahead and do it without permission, confident that approval will be granted after the damage is done.

Whether driven by greed or a genuine view of the world in which the movers and shakers get things done while the rule-makers and eco-botherers hold them back, destroying what they see as useless land has become a tiny bump on the developers’ road to progress. The minimal fines they may have to pay are nothing compared to potential profits.

But for anyone who cares about the conservation of species and the need to preserve the environment, the unchecked practice of after-the-fact approvals is the death knell of untouched and essential habitats. Many would like to see it curtailed or stopped altogether.

How the National Coalition for Caymanians will deal with this matter, including possible amendments to relevant laws, is yet to be seen. The TCCP were clearly the most environmentally-conscious of the parties in the elections last April and may lean towards discouraging or abolishing this practice. However, the CINP and the two independent ministers may lean towards minimal penalties for the ‘captains of industry’.

The two polls below provide the opportunity for the public to weigh in on the matter and let the decision-makers know what you think. This is an unscientific straw poll and only represents the views of CNS readers who choose to participate.

143 Should the CPA grant after-the-fact planning approval under any circumstances? 1) No, never 72 2) Only in exceptional, specified circumstances 53 3) The system should remain the same 9 4) I need more information on this subject 9