Police: No foul play in disappearance of reporter

Andrel Harris reporting for Compass TV

(CNS): Police investigating the disappearance of local reporter Andrel Harris, who seems to have died at sea off the coast of Pedro Castle, have said there is no evidence that he was the victim of foul play. Harris was reported missing on 4 June. During the intensive search for him involving multiple agencies and the public, which lasted more than a week, various items linked to him were found in the sea.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday about a number of high-profile investigations, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the police had found no evidence to suggest that a third party was involved in Harris’s disappearance. At the same press briefing, Walton also spoke about the death of Judiann Myles, another mysterious case where the RCIPS has ruled out foul play.

In regard to the Harris case, senior police officers refused to say why they had concluded that no one else was involved in his disappearance. However, as a result of that conclusion, the police are not looking for a suspect, though Walton said it remains an active investigation.

No body has been found, so it is a missing person case, which means that it might not be examined by the Coroners Court for years, leaving the public in the dark about the fate of the much-loved local reporter.

The commissioner said he was unable to provide the answers to the public because of the sensitivity of the investigations, but he was aware of the expectations and the public interest. He confirmed what is already in the public domain, that Harris was seen walking alone along Pedro Castle Road towards the historic monument.

He said clothes and other personal items, which had been shown to Harris’s family, had been found in the sea below Pedro Castle. This and “other evidence” and layers of investigation, which he did not explain, had led to the conclusion that there was no foul play.

“It is a difficult investigation,” Walton said, explaining that the police must keep an open mind, as it remains an open case. But he said the evidence so far points away from any third-party involvement. “I have to expect there is an expectation… and it is difficult [that] I can’t give details on the evidence.”

He said the investigation had become focused on Pedro Castle because all the evidence led them to that point.

Despite persistent questioning from the press, including this media house, the Compass, where Harris worked, and his former colleague at Radio Cayman, the police refused to answer most of the questions about the Harris or the Myles cases, or explain why the police have found no reason to believe there was criminality in either case.