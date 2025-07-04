Police investigating report of sex crime at hospital

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that it received a report of gross indecency that happened at the HSA hospital’s Mental Health Unit, which is now under investigation. CNS understands this relates to a male patient exposing himself to a teenage girl who was also a patient. Allegations that a child was raped at the unit on Sunday have not been confirmed but officials have now broken their silence on shocking child-safeguarding problems.

Very serious allegations were aired on Cayman Marl Road this week that a teenage girl was raped in front of another child at the unit last weekend. Further allegations made by family and staff that there have been other occasions when sex crimes have taken place have not been verified. Nevertheless, the fact that children are being housed with adult patients who are all suffering from serious mental health issues has shocked the community.

CNS contacted the hospital about the allegations earlier this week, and on Thursday evening, the HSA issued a statement which provided no details about what happened this weekend or in the past, but noted the huge increase in mental health issues, especially among children and adolescents, that it is dealing with.

“The Health Services Authority (HSA), as a healthcare institution, is legally and ethically bound by strict confidentiality protocols to ensure the privacy and dignity of our patients,” the statement read.

“The recent media coverage regarding a highly sensitive matter currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities is being taken very seriously. Without diminishing the seriousness of the matter, the HSA would like to remind the public of the far-reaching consequences of unverified statements.”

The release, which was not attributed to anyone on the HSA management team or the board, suggested that the circulation of this information “undermines public trust in essential services”. However, it is clear that children have been put at risk and there has been a breakdown in child safeguarding.

“We understand that members of the public have questions or concerns on the matter. While we are not at liberty to share any information at this time, be assured that we are working closely with all relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the statement read.

“The overwhelming increases in mental health cases have created tremendous strain on all of our mental health facilities. Overall demand for our in-patient mental health services has increased exponentially since 2021. Adolescent admissions have increased consistently from seven in 2021 to 36 in 2024. Based on admission to date, we anticipate over 50 adolescent admissions in 2025.”

The HSA release said that demand for adolescent outpatient mental health services had increased by 50%, and three beds were recently added to the unit. There is 24-hour security at the unit, and the HSA has expanded electronic monitoring and increased support staff to enhance patient safety, the HSA said, but noted the pressing need to develop a purpose-built facility for teens and children, which has been supported in principle by the health minister.

Health Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks has announced that all adults currently housed at the Mental Health Unit will be relocated to the new Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) so that the hospital can cater exclusively to children.

“Mental health has for too long been underfunded, undervalued, and fragmented across our system,” she said in a release issued Thursday night. “Once taking office, it quickly became evident to me that an urgent solution was needed to separate the adult and children receiving inpatient mental health services.”

She said the ministry had spent the last few weeks looking at options to provide a dedicated space for children at the hospital, as the current situation is unacceptable. However, most of the options would take too long to implement, so the decision was taken to move the adult inpatients to “the underutilised” new facility in East End.

“This offers a much faster solution to creating separate and dedicated spaces for the two patient groups,” the minister said.

The process to transfer the patients officials said has been fast-tracked “to reassure the public that decisive steps are being taken in light of recent allegations of a disturbing incident involving a minor child receiving inpatient mental health care”, the release said in the only reference to the apparent dangers that children have been exposed to at the government hospital.

“This transition is just the first step in a broader reform agenda, which includes improving regulatory oversight, preventative care and creating a cohesive and modern healthcare system that meets the needs of every age group,” the minister added.