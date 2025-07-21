Permit holder dodges jail and conviction in GBH case

Devinn Scott McMillan (from social media)

(CNS): A South African national working for Red Sail Sports has dodged both prison time and a conviction after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm to another man during a fight outside the Seven Mile Lounge, Queens Court, in April last year. Devinn Scott McMillan (29) was charged with assault GBH because of excessive self-defence after David Eaton, a man McMillan knew, started a fight with him when they were both drunk.

He admitted punching and kicking Eaton, but said he was acting in self-defence. After the court, prosecutors and the defence came to an agreement following a legal hearing, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

While Eaton had started the fight after arguing with McMillan, it appears he made no significant contact with him when he tried to punch him. However, McMillan had punched back twice, giving Eaton a black eye, breaking his nose and knocking out a front tooth, and then kicked Eaton while he was on the ground, which the court found was excessive force and went beyond his lawful right to defend himself.

Justice Emma Peters, who presided over the case, heard that McMillan has no previous criminal record and that Red Sail supplied a reference regarding his character and their intention to retain him as part of their team, as he had recently qualified as a ship’s captain.

The judge took into consideration a number of other mitigating factors, including his remorse, in her sentencing ruling delivered last month. However, despite describing the offences as unattractive and excessive, she decided to issue a community-based sentence and not to record the conviction, which will allow McMillan to retain his work permit.

She noted that “he was not the cause or genesis” of the fight, and there was room under the alternative sentencing law for her to act as she did.

She ordered that McMillan be under a probation and community service order. He must also pay $3,000 to the victim to cover his dental costs, since he had lost his tooth and the subsequent work had been expensive and difficult for him.

She pointed out that by allowing McMillan to carry on working, he would be able to pay the compensation and undertake 140 hours of unpaid community work. This will be directed by the probation service, which will supervise McMillan for two years to ensure there is no repeat offending.