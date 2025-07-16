Pearlina: PPM has a lot of work to do
(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement has a lot of work to do to regain the support of voters, the party’s new MP for George Town West, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden, said on Radio Cayman’s call-in show on Wednesday. PPM Deputy Leader Kenneth Bryan MP (GTC), who was also a guest, described the general election result as “a failure” for the party when they were asked about its inability to form a government following the last two elections.
Although the PPM was the group that won the most seats in both 2021 and 2025 (winning seven in each election), its members were unable to persuade enough independent MPs to join them to form a majority coalition. In 2021, the independents worked together to keep the party out, and this year, the two new political parties, the TCCP and the CINP, were able to unite and immediately secure the support of three independent MPs.
Last April, the PPM was most successful in George Town, where it won four of the five seats in the district, as well as the adjoining constituency of Red Bay. Speaking on For the Record with Orrett Connor, the two opposition MPs said the PPM was going through a period of reflection.
“We want to know where we went wrong,” Bryan said. Although the PPM won seven seats in all, whereas the other two parties only secured four each, they did not win the ten necessary to form a government. “I consider that a failure,” he said. However, he believes the new members can help the party “reshape, reform, regenerate” as it moves forward and expands over time.
He said there were new party members already beginning their journey towards future elections, including a youth arm and a women’s movement. McGaw-Lumsden said this was a very important step towards finding good, electable candidates, and especially encouraging women to participate in politics, even though it “can be brutal at times for so many different reasons”.
When it comes to educating the public and raising awareness, she said that “the PPM has a lot of work to do”. She said they had to persuade voters to vote along party lines, something they are already seeing.
Bryan explained that they were planning to form a more structured opposition that would hold the National Coalition for Caymanians to account, proving that it was a government in waiting.
When several callers suggested that the NCFC may have already secured another term, as it appears to be addressing the issues that Caymanians care about, Bryan argued that the PPM wasn’t waiting for this administration to fail so they could take over the government.
He said if the NCFC proves to be a success, that would be great because it would mean that the lives of Caymanians would have improved, and that is what everyone wants. However, he questioned whether the moves the administration has made so far will come to fruition, as there are still a number of hurdles for them to overcome.
Bryan also implied that some of the work the NCFC has done, such as introducing rollover for civil servants and plans to restrict fishing to local people only, had begun to take shape under the last UPM government, of which he was a part.
However, speaking generally about the PPM’s job now, he said, the opposition would be focused on showing that they are a government in waiting, and even if the NCFC succeeds, they could do even better. But if it does not, the Progressives would be ready to take over.
McGaw-Lumsden said the opposition is not there to hinder the government but to offer alternative ways of approaching issues and to be “the best opposition we can be”.
Four words to guide the PPM moving forward:
‘Go far, stay long’
look in the mirror kenneth…you will see the reason why ppm are not in power.
Wah wah wah! This sounds like PPM opposition v2. Roy was constantly critiquing the last government (of which Bryan was a part). Are we honestly just going to hear this rhetoric over and over?
PPM has not had the majority for the last 10 years now. In 2017 not enough to form government, formed with McKeeva. In 2021 didn’t have enough and it was PACT/UPM and now they have lost again. In 2017 they manaaged to wrangle support but they haven’t the last two times. Caymanians see through your shenanigans and nothing you have done when you did have the power (since 2005) has led to anything lasting and helping Caymanians. This PR/status nightmare means that way too many people are now “Caymanians”.
I WILL NEVER VOTE FOR PPM EVER AGAIN and I bet you will not be winning enough seats. Seems we are stuck with Kenny B until he decides not to serve, but we thought that with McKeeva and he has been dethroned now.
NCFC – let’s get this done.
PPM want to know where they went wrong? Ooh, let’s see:
Leader is useless; Dep Leader delusional; Donkey thinks he’s Kong; party clearly puts developers/cireba agents at the fore of everything; and that’s before i’ve had my morning coconut water
Perlina is correct, PPM do indeed have a lot of work to do. I suggest they finish digging that big hole they were working on. Finally when the hole is finished they need to do us all a big favour and get in it.
I still remember Suckoo championing for a strategy so that when a foreigner left in order to cash in their pension, employers would have to show solid evidence for not replacing the foreigner with a Caymanian. The PPM refused to listen.
The opportunity presented itself again when so many foreigners left during the COVID lockdown; the PPM did nothing. They lost my vote ever since.
Now Bryan and Bush do not need my Red Spot Bay for a cruise ship port extension will the government please cease grabbing it and let me do my beautification project. Let the CPA approve it. Everyone benefits from my plans.
Kenny B is a grade A, certified idiot. Talk about not being able to see the forest through the trees.
Just shut it down..There is nothing this or the previous PPM could ever do to win the trust of the majority of Caymanians support ever again.
If they think that bringing Kenneth back in to the fold is the way of saving the party, dog will eat their supper.
Pearlina, if you know what’s good for you and you want to succeed in future elections, you need to rid yourself of the PPM as I’m not sure that they will survive another election.
Encouraging party-line support should be about shared values and vision, not fear or manipulation. No ideal what PPM’s shared values and vision are.
The PPM went wrong back in 2006, when they came up with the brilliant strategy to raise revenues at the expense of the Caymanian people. The mess we have today are the result of all their incorrect policies. The PPM steam rolled all dissenting voices, no matter how sensible the message. “Vote along party lines”?! Heaven forbid! Voters prefer to abolish OMOV and go back to national vote.
“We want to know where we went wrong,” Bryan said.
They selected you to be Deputy Leader. As long as that remains PPM will never get a vote from me.
These people just need to bow out quietly.
They won seats in certain areas and check the number of voters who voted for them. It’s pathetic really!
Stop trying to hoodwink people. The majority of Cayman is saying NO to your party, PPM. We do not want you.
So said Kurt and Aldone likle Pet Meow Trix better try talk that husband and he friends who got that forever clusterf#@K project call central George Town.
Last April the election was just a few months ago correct me if I’m wrong !
The shocking part is those PPM members who actually won their ridings.
Kenny B, minimum wage as well too?
GTW voters sold out voting this bandwagoner in.
PPM doesn’t know where it went wrong? Selling out the country from under the feet of the people, destroying any semblance of a sustainable local economy benefitting generational Caymanians, causing the massive importation of poverty, encouraging an expatriate-dominated civil service, creating generational expenses our grandchildren will be unable to contend with, introducing a JLP garrison approach to politics, and getting into bed with McKeeva AND they still don’t know where they went wrong? They should be cursed, and damned, and then cursed again.
you forgot the bit about pushing the cruise pier on population that a majority expressively didn’t want and using their money… 🙄
You are full of shit. The DG was on Turner’s show Tuesday. 1400 of the 4800 civil servants are expats.
and another 2,000 were expats…
Yes, 1,4900 of 4,800 are expatriates. How many of the so called “Caymanian” civil servants were expatriates, and how did they become Caymanian?
Don’t forget bed partners with Daddy D too. Biggest mistake if U ask me.
Well said! Plus the last minute recruitment of Julie, John John and Kenneth was the death knell. The Country overall doesn’t want such representatives.
Getting in bed with Mckeeva? I think you are confusing PPM with Wayne Panton and PACT. He was the one who brought Mckeeva back into government just to become Premier after PPM refused to work with him.
@6:50am McKeeva said it in parliament, that PPM had called him just like Panton looking to form a government but he chose PACT because he wanted to work with the group that Caymanians obviously wanted. PPM is done.