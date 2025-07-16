Pearlina: PPM has a lot of work to do

Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden

(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement has a lot of work to do to regain the support of voters, the party’s new MP for George Town West, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden, said on Radio Cayman’s call-in show on Wednesday. PPM Deputy Leader Kenneth Bryan MP (GTC), who was also a guest, described the general election result as “a failure” for the party when they were asked about its inability to form a government following the last two elections.

Although the PPM was the group that won the most seats in both 2021 and 2025 (winning seven in each election), its members were unable to persuade enough independent MPs to join them to form a majority coalition. In 2021, the independents worked together to keep the party out, and this year, the two new political parties, the TCCP and the CINP, were able to unite and immediately secure the support of three independent MPs.

Last April, the PPM was most successful in George Town, where it won four of the five seats in the district, as well as the adjoining constituency of Red Bay. Speaking on For the Record with Orrett Connor, the two opposition MPs said the PPM was going through a period of reflection.

“We want to know where we went wrong,” Bryan said. Although the PPM won seven seats in all, whereas the other two parties only secured four each, they did not win the ten necessary to form a government. “I consider that a failure,” he said. However, he believes the new members can help the party “reshape, reform, regenerate” as it moves forward and expands over time.

He said there were new party members already beginning their journey towards future elections, including a youth arm and a women’s movement. McGaw-Lumsden said this was a very important step towards finding good, electable candidates, and especially encouraging women to participate in politics, even though it “can be brutal at times for so many different reasons”.

When it comes to educating the public and raising awareness, she said that “the PPM has a lot of work to do”. She said they had to persuade voters to vote along party lines, something they are already seeing.

Bryan explained that they were planning to form a more structured opposition that would hold the National Coalition for Caymanians to account, proving that it was a government in waiting.

When several callers suggested that the NCFC may have already secured another term, as it appears to be addressing the issues that Caymanians care about, Bryan argued that the PPM wasn’t waiting for this administration to fail so they could take over the government.

He said if the NCFC proves to be a success, that would be great because it would mean that the lives of Caymanians would have improved, and that is what everyone wants. However, he questioned whether the moves the administration has made so far will come to fruition, as there are still a number of hurdles for them to overcome.

Bryan also implied that some of the work the NCFC has done, such as introducing rollover for civil servants and plans to restrict fishing to local people only, had begun to take shape under the last UPM government, of which he was a part.

However, speaking generally about the PPM’s job now, he said, the opposition would be focused on showing that they are a government in waiting, and even if the NCFC succeeds, they could do even better. But if it does not, the Progressives would be ready to take over.

McGaw-Lumsden said the opposition is not there to hinder the government but to offer alternative ways of approaching issues and to be “the best opposition we can be”.