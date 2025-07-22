OfReg still trying to make utilities adverts honest

(CNS): OfReg, Cayman’s utility regulator, has launched a second public consultation on new rules that seek to make the local communications, water and power providers honest when it comes to advertising their products and services. A draft of a determination for the proposed Truth in Advertising Rules, aimed at promoting transparent and accurate marketing, represents a significant milestone in consumer protection, a release from OfReg said.

The regulator wants to ensure that all advertising by the entities it regulates, including CUC and the Water Authority, is truthful, substantiated, and not misleading or deceptive. When they are finalised, the new rules will replace the Truth in Advertising Guidelines created by the Information and Communication Technology Authority (which has since been absorbed into OfReg), creating a unified, enforceable framework applicable to all sectors under OfReg’s jurisdiction.

Officials said that the new rules include “clear requirements for substantiation, pricing statements, endorsements, testimonials, and after-sales service” on all platforms, including the internet as a whole and social media. There will also be mandatory disclosure requirements when companies make claims and offer promotions using terms like “unlimited” or “free”.

The draft also proposes specific remedies and enforcement measures for breaches, including administrative fines, public reprimands, and cease-and-desist orders, as well as a requirement that all marketing materials be accessible to people with disabilities.

OfReg first carried out a public consultation on this subject more than five years ago and reviewed stakeholder feedback from the main providers, including Logic, Flow, Digicel and the Water Authority, as well as private citizens. Issues were raised regarding fairness and enforcement, and it was found that some definitions required clarification. According to the release, these have been addressed in the new draft.

OfReg CEO Sonji Myles said that protecting consumers is central to the regulator’s mission. “The revised Truth in Advertising Rules will be a critical regulatory tool to ensure fair and transparent commercial practices across all regulated utility sectors. We invite all stakeholders to participate in this consultation and help shape a regulatory framework that reflects the public interest,” he added.