OfReg finally begins bid for 22.5MW solar farm

InterEnergy solar farm in Bodden Town

(CNS): OfReg has launched a request for proposal (RFP) for a 22.5MW utility-scale solar energy and battery storage facility in the Cayman Islands. The long-awaited bid opens after the utility regulator conducted a request for qualifications and identified six companies capable of submitting proposals to deliver on the renewable energy project. The bid follows OfReg’s rejection of another similar-sized solar project by CUC because of a dispute over what counts as ‘fixed’ power generation.

While CUC is expected to bid on this project as well, OfReg recently told CUC that utility solar power, even with battery storage, could not be considered thermal, or ‘firm’, power generation in terms of the power provider’s licensing agreement.

As a result, this single project will be a very small step in Cayman’s slow transition to renewable energy, as it will generate just 16% of the country’s current peak load. The small amount of green energy that CUC currently uses comes from domestic or rooftop solar and wind turbines and the 5MW solar array in Bodden Town, which is owned by InterEnergy.

In a press release about the bid, OfReg Board Chair Sammy Jackson sought to address public concern that the regulator’s decision might set back Cayman’s transition to greener energy for years, sealing its dependence on diesel for decades and undermining the goals of the National Energy Policy.

“In light of recent commentary, I wish to clarify that [OfReg] remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing renewable energy in the Cayman Islands. Assertions to the contrary misrepresent both our position and the significant work already undertaken to support a sustainable energy future,” Jackson claimed in the release.

“The launch of this utility-scale solar and battery storage RFP — the largest in the country’s history — stands as clear evidence of our intent and action. As the independent regulator, our obligation is to the public interest.”

Jackson said OfReg would not be dissuaded by detractors. “Instead, we will continue to act with transparency, objectivity, and in accordance with our statutory remit — delivering practical, competitive and forward-looking solutions that serve the long-term interests of consumers and the country,” he added.

The project remains an important step in reducing Cayman’s reliance on fossil fuels and improving the sustainability, affordability and reliability of electricity supply in the Cayman Islands. Nevertheless, it only represents a small amount of the power that Cayman generates every day and is far off the NEP target to generate 100% of its power from renewable sources in less than 20 years.

OfReg said this project, which includes battery storage, ensures that renewable energy can be stored and dispatched on demand, enhancing grid stability and delivering cleaner power during peak hours. It also said that utility-scale solar and battery storage create advanced energy farms capable of storing surplus electricity generated during daylight hours.

This stored energy can then be dispatched during periods of peak demand or when solar generation is unavailable, ensuring a consistent supply for a defined period.

However, they rejected the concept of CUC’s plan for an additional solar plant because they said it lacked the stability offered by thermal energy. But the availability and duration of power depend on its battery storage capacity, not continuous sunlight, which is tailored to meet specific load demands over time. Therefore, the reasons why the regulator rejected CUC’s integration of solar for its certificate of need remain unclear.

For this solicitation, the solar capacity must be sufficient to generate surplus energy to charge batteries, enabling the dispatch of 22.5 MW of electrical power, OfReg officials stated.

According to the Grand Cayman System Demand Forecast Report submitted by CUC in June 2025, the average for low, medium and high summer peak loads is projected to be 139.8MW in the coming years. OfReg CEO Sonji Myles said the project was a major milestone in the transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

“In addition to significantly expanding renewable energy capacity, this project reinforces our commitment to affordability, transparency and energy independence. It reflects a clear commitment to lowering fuel-related costs for consumers while also helping the country meet its long-term climate goals,” Myles said.

The bid will now go through a relatively open, competitive procurement process, though the public will not know who all the bidders are and will learn only who is awarded the contract and the costs. OfReg said the RFP will ensure that pricing, technology and system integration solutions are fairly assessed to deliver the best value for consumers and the public interest.

Dwayne Tucker, the regulator’s head of Energy Markets and Sustainability, said a successful transition to greater renewable energy hinges on the collaboration between regulators, industry leaders and key stakeholders.

“By actively engaging with qualified bidders and integrating industry insights, the Office is ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. This approach supports deploying reliable, dispatchable photovoltaic energy, benefiting consumers and the environment,” he added.

The regulator said this bid opens the door to international and local bidders, ensuring a competitive process that brings innovation, transparency and fair value to consumers. It also supports a pathway to greater energy affordability, price stability, and increased energy independence for the Cayman Islands over time.

OfReg said the project aligns with the National Energy Policy and regional targets for renewable energy adoption, with the added benefit of reducing fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions. However, it will not on its own get Cayman to its first policy goal of 30% renewable energy production by 2030 and remains a far cry from the next step of 70% by 2037.