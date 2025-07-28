Objectors turn to courts to halt 7MB condo tower
(CNS): Dozens of people who own condos at Silver Sands or The Palms on Seven Mile Beach have filed a lawsuit in Grand Court over a decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal in relation to the grant of planning permission by the Central Planning Authority for the redevelopment of Aqua Bay Club. Developers received planning permission last year to turn the three-storey condo complex into a ten-storey glass tower, described by the objectors as an “ill-conceived monstrosity”.
In October 2024, those objections were rejected by the CPA, which found that it complied with planning regulations and dismissed the submissions by the neighbouring owners as “inflammatory and hyperbolic”.
The objectors then appealed the approval to the tribunal, but to no avail. PAT Chairman Peter Broadhurst found that their appeal was too late, that none of the grounds had a realistic chance of succeeding and that the objectors had failed to include the developer in their notice. The tribunal rendered the decision on 8 July.
The owners of units in the neighbouring strata, led by Charles Jennings, a retired attorney and the former global managing partner at Maples, filed a suit on 21 July seeking an order from the court to overturn Broadhurst’s decision, effectively lining the objectors up to have the appeal heard.
The redevelopment project on the existing 35-year-old Aqua Bay site is controversial because it would be the first ten-storey tower on the northern stretch of the famous beach, where most properties are at most three storeys high, and the area is a well-known high-density turtle nesting area. It is a much quieter part of the beach and, to date, has suffered considerably less erosion than the southern end.
When the project was heard by the CPA last year, the objectors raised myriad concerns about it, arguing that it was a precedent-setting project that should not be approved under the current, though inadequate, planning regulations. The government’s long-awaited revised National Development Plan is expected to include new rules that would prevent this project from proceeding.
However, the lawyers representing the objectors argued that it does not even comply with the existing planning regulations. They also argued that it would not be in keeping with the surrounding low-level condo developments and would overshadow their more modest beachfront homes. They argued that the project would negatively impact Caymanians to enable around 21 overseas owners to get rich.
Several years ago, the existing owners of Aqua Bay units cut a deal with the Butler Group, the original developers, to redevelop the site. They came up with the controversial plan for a $60 million steel and glass tower, which would contain 38 units.
The objectors believe the proposal constitutes overdevelopment, as there are no high-rise buildings in the vicinity, which lies in an area often regarded as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the Cayman Islands. The tower would dramatically alter the character of the area.
Category: development, Local News
their hypocritical nimby nonsense made no sense before and makes even less sense now. hope they go broke with their worthless appeal.
hypocrisy of the highest order!
if they care so much about smb they should tear down their own developments and return them to nature.
Stop the crazy building. The whole peaceful vibe of the island is gone and for who? It is such a shame what has been allowed to be developed. All you see now is cement and congestion.
Since all these tall structures have been built we have not had a single major hurricane come through. I worry what these buildings will do in a category 3 or greater. Has anyone considered the wind displacement caused by them during a storm? I know one complex on south church that had serious damages done to it all from a new larger complex next door to it. There are videos of the surge being deflected from the new building into the older complex causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage. That would not have happened as severally if the setbacks had been enforced by CPA board, which should be held liable for approving them in the first place.
The owners, while having to take this approach int he short term, need to not lose sight of the long term. The only way to really stop this sort of development on the North part of SMB is to have the elected Government (Cabinet) change the Regs back so that 10 storeys are no longer allowed. Otherwise the CPA, while yes they have the discretion to not approve a project, will likely have little grounds to not approve 10 storeys eventually. Because the Government previously effectively said that it was OK despite all of the reasons not to do it when they made the Regs that you could do it. In fact the point of the Regulations change was to have developers turn small older properties into big shiny new ones. Just like this proposal. The system is working exactly as intended. So if you don’t like it you have to change the system at a system level.
The only reason its 10 storeys is because that’s the $# in floors needed to make everyone millions and the developer millions. Here we go again, everyone looking out for themselves unnecessarily, thinking short term and to heck with the medium and long term concerns. Lacovia is contagious.
There should be a moratorium on all new developments until Cayman gets its head out of its ass when it comes to planning. Once Aqua Bay gets going, we are 10 years away from multiple 10 storey and higher blocks between Renaissance and Boggy Sand cemetery area. Multiple.
Aqua Bay is a tiny parcel of land, the only way the owners and a developer make money on it is to build this monstrosity. That doesnt mean you should.
The CPA chairman needs to be removed as his new construction company is trying to get all these jobs. Just resign from CPA and do your business. Seems like a conflict of interest.
I’m one of the few multi-generational Caymanians living on the ocean side of that stretch of West Bay Road. While redeveloping Aqua Bay would certainly increase my property value, the type of development that is being proposed would be totally out of place in that area of Seven Mile. The Renaissance is multi-story, but at least it looks like it fits the character of the area. I’m not against development, but maybe Aqua Bay should have their architect design something better suited for the area?
Jennings is also chair of the Anti-Corruption Commission.
NIMBYism at its finest.
The Sea Breeze and Renaissance have already broken with the 3 storey principle.
so what
well said..ship has sailed and precedent has been set.
high rise is the way to go and is best for environment too….low rise sprawl has been the scourge of cayman.