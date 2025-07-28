Objectors turn to courts to halt 7MB condo tower

Aqua Bay Club

(CNS): Dozens of people who own condos at Silver Sands or The Palms on Seven Mile Beach have filed a lawsuit in Grand Court over a decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal in relation to the grant of planning permission by the Central Planning Authority for the redevelopment of Aqua Bay Club. Developers received planning permission last year to turn the three-storey condo complex into a ten-storey glass tower, described by the objectors as an “ill-conceived monstrosity”.

In October 2024, those objections were rejected by the CPA, which found that it complied with planning regulations and dismissed the submissions by the neighbouring owners as “inflammatory and hyperbolic”.

The objectors then appealed the approval to the tribunal, but to no avail. PAT Chairman Peter Broadhurst found that their appeal was too late, that none of the grounds had a realistic chance of succeeding and that the objectors had failed to include the developer in their notice. The tribunal rendered the decision on 8 July.

The owners of units in the neighbouring strata, led by Charles Jennings, a retired attorney and the former global managing partner at Maples, filed a suit on 21 July seeking an order from the court to overturn Broadhurst’s decision, effectively lining the objectors up to have the appeal heard.

The redevelopment project on the existing 35-year-old Aqua Bay site is controversial because it would be the first ten-storey tower on the northern stretch of the famous beach, where most properties are at most three storeys high, and the area is a well-known high-density turtle nesting area. It is a much quieter part of the beach and, to date, has suffered considerably less erosion than the southern end.

When the project was heard by the CPA last year, the objectors raised myriad concerns about it, arguing that it was a precedent-setting project that should not be approved under the current, though inadequate, planning regulations. The government’s long-awaited revised National Development Plan is expected to include new rules that would prevent this project from proceeding.

However, the lawyers representing the objectors argued that it does not even comply with the existing planning regulations. They also argued that it would not be in keeping with the surrounding low-level condo developments and would overshadow their more modest beachfront homes. They argued that the project would negatively impact Caymanians to enable around 21 overseas owners to get rich.

Several years ago, the existing owners of Aqua Bay units cut a deal with the Butler Group, the original developers, to redevelop the site. They came up with the controversial plan for a $60 million steel and glass tower, which would contain 38 units.

The objectors believe the proposal constitutes overdevelopment, as there are no high-rise buildings in the vicinity, which lies in an area often regarded as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the Cayman Islands. The tower would dramatically alter the character of the area.