New Grand Harbour project could increase traffic chaos
(CNS): An application by The Pearl Ltd for a new major mixed-use development with 74 apartments, including 128 bedrooms, on the site of the old Black Pearl Skate Park in Grand Harbour went before the Central Planning Authority this week. However, the project requires a revised traffic impact assessment, as it could exacerbate traffic congestion in one of Grand Cayman’s most congested areas.
The developer of the $55 million project is also seeking a variance on a canal setback, which the Department of Environment has warned would be a bad idea given the potential for flooding. The documents on the CPA agenda reveal a number of concerns relating to the project, particularly the impact of a large development at this location on the traffic situation.
“There is a significant amount of traffic build-up at the intersection of Edgewater Way and the Grand Harbour Roundabout in the evenings,” the National Roads Authority said in its submissions, noting the existing bottleneck there.
The NRA said the development significantly increased the risk of traffic incidents, such as congestion-related collisions, “non-standard sight distance considerations”, and an increase in traffic conflict points. With more development in the area expected, traffic conditions “will continue to be stressed under the current road configuration and intersection geometry, unless road improvements are made”.
The NRA, therefore, asked the developer to conduct a traffic impact study. But when the work was submitted in May, it fell far short of what was needed, and the authority has recommended that the developer go back to the drawing board.
NRA officials said the study excluded the development of the Edgewater Bypass Road in the analysis, and its conclusion that no mitigation measures were needed directly contradicts NRA concerns about the internal network and overall traffic impacts.
The officials also said the work had deviated from the specified software for roundabout capacity analysis and the need for a network-based analysis. Among other problems with the study, they found that the duration of the turning movement count was insufficient, and they urged the CPA to require the developer to redo the work.
Meanwhile, the DoE said it did not support the variances to the canal setbacks that the developer wanted, noting that the setbacks are the very minimum required and that developers should aim to build further back from the water, not nearer, to ensure the longevity of buildings on canals.
The DoE explained that maintaining setbacks from the canal edge is important because the predicted sea-level rise from climate change is increasing flood risk and they future-proof developments from flooding due to rainfall or storm surge. “Setting back developments can help to allow for a buffer and reduce the risk of flooding to buildings,” the DoE added.
The development would be built on the site of the extremely popular skatepark. Its closure was met with dismay by the children and young people who used it and their parents. The privately owned park had an international reputation, and competitions there attracted appearances by stars such as Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Bam Margera.
The RCIPS also used it for successful community outreach projects where officers taught youngsters how to skate. When the park was put on the market in 2022, a petition to save it was launched, but to no avail.
See the CPA agenda in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
Talk about putting 5lbs of cr*p into a 3lb bag! The plans (easy to find at the Planning website or at the developers website) are just awful – they’re even putting a lagoon in the middle, a complete heat trap thats going to fester away and breed mozzies. Just awful. And so unnecessary this amount of new apartments and toilets in such a tight space.
Boy you know its a bad plan when NRA – and – CPA are questioning your plans.
Teenagers should either be at home studying, or shopping at Camana Bay. Giving them opportunities to congregate, recreate and socialize is not economically valuable.
You are advocating for both positive and negative things. I realize sarcasm may be included, but I can’t tell which recommendations these may be. Your comment added no clear opinions.
Whooosh.
Don’t worry, the CPA chair will make sure this development goes thru.
Don’t be so sure
Royal Palms for everyone
The Black Pearl skate and surf park was one of the best things to emerge in Cayman from the wreckage of Ivan. Like many other “things to do”, created to address endless complaints about shortages of unique attractions, but was entirely unsupported by a clueless DoT, disengaged resident population, and a quirky mall that never got out of first gear. So very sad.
They flag this but the massive Grand Hyatt spilling onto West Bay Road, yards from a junction that’s already a bottle neck, and they say or do nothing. Sometimes you just have to laugh.
Because that one was pushed thru when PPM Joey Hew was minister for planning, do I need to say anymore?
The CIG mantra appears to be to protect developer profit at all costs. The developers should be made to contribute towards works to alleviate the additional traffic but no. All it takes is a fancy dinner and perhaps a ticket to somewhere nice and you’re good to go.
FACTS:
128 Bedrooms at Grand Harbour – within Walking distance of workplaces, shops and amenities will have LESS impact on traffic than 128 bedrooms is the Eastern districts – whose occupants will have to drive for miles, including through the Grand Harbour roundabout, to access anything.
and how many of those 128 bedrooms that are more than likely $600,000k and up will occupy the people that work in Grand Harbour within walking distance…….. BTW which are bars, restaurants, coffee shops and a grocery store etc… i promise you the people that work within walking distance of that place will not be living there.
Hence the article speaking about the inevitable additional people that will be in the already heavy trafficked bottleneck that roundabout creates.
Lets put on some thinking caps here.
BUT…one needs heads capable of thought to wealth caps. Here we are looking at a stadium of numbskulls
There are offices in Harbour Walk. In any event, how many of the occupants will be working from home – using technology? They will not have to drive to get groceries, go out for lunch or dinner, jump on a friend’s boat or go to the gym. These apartments will therefore manifestly generate less traffic than similarly priced housing elsewhere.
Zero worthwhile amenities in Grand Harbour
?,,,surely they can just add more lanes/cones to the roundabouts!…problem solved..cayman style…zzzzzzzzzz
We need Proper Traffic Lights
Not just the one coming off of south sound.
All exits and entry points need Traffic Lights.
welcome to a wonderland that does not believe in creating/implementing a national development plan!
All from Ministers that are elected by the not well-educated, not well-informed, truly ‘bought-out’ electorate.
I’m surprised they could find a little wedge yet remaining to build it. Is that what will finally slow down the runaway construction? When we run out of places to build?
Let’s see. 74 apartments, 74 sewage systems draining into what? A deep well? Septic tanks? Hopefully not on the canal end. Seems a bad idea.
rich people doo-doo is better than poor people doo-doo
Rich folk don’t do, doo-doo.
They do, it just doesn’t stink like the poor people’s.
They do not. Nor would they think of doing such a thing.