New Grand Harbour project could increase traffic chaos

The site of the proposed development by The Pearl Ltd, with the parcel boundary highlighted in blue (Aerial Imagery

Source: UKHO, 2021, used in the CPA agenda documents)

(CNS): An application by The Pearl Ltd for a new major mixed-use development with 74 apartments, including 128 bedrooms, on the site of the old Black Pearl Skate Park in Grand Harbour went before the Central Planning Authority this week. However, the project requires a revised traffic impact assessment, as it could exacerbate traffic congestion in one of Grand Cayman’s most congested areas.

The developer of the $55 million project is also seeking a variance on a canal setback, which the Department of Environment has warned would be a bad idea given the potential for flooding. The documents on the CPA agenda reveal a number of concerns relating to the project, particularly the impact of a large development at this location on the traffic situation.

“There is a significant amount of traffic build-up at the intersection of Edgewater Way and the Grand Harbour Roundabout in the evenings,” the National Roads Authority said in its submissions, noting the existing bottleneck there.

The NRA said the development significantly increased the risk of traffic incidents, such as congestion-related collisions, “non-standard sight distance considerations”, and an increase in traffic conflict points. With more development in the area expected, traffic conditions “will continue to be stressed under the current road configuration and intersection geometry, unless road improvements are made”.

The NRA, therefore, asked the developer to conduct a traffic impact study. But when the work was submitted in May, it fell far short of what was needed, and the authority has recommended that the developer go back to the drawing board.

NRA officials said the study excluded the development of the Edgewater Bypass Road in the analysis, and its conclusion that no mitigation measures were needed directly contradicts NRA concerns about the internal network and overall traffic impacts.

The officials also said the work had deviated from the specified software for roundabout capacity analysis and the need for a network-based analysis. Among other problems with the study, they found that the duration of the turning movement count was insufficient, and they urged the CPA to require the developer to redo the work.

Meanwhile, the DoE said it did not support the variances to the canal setbacks that the developer wanted, noting that the setbacks are the very minimum required and that developers should aim to build further back from the water, not nearer, to ensure the longevity of buildings on canals.

The DoE explained that maintaining setbacks from the canal edge is important because the predicted sea-level rise from climate change is increasing flood risk and they future-proof developments from flooding due to rainfall or storm surge. “Setting back developments can help to allow for a buffer and reduce the risk of flooding to buildings,” the DoE added.

The development would be built on the site of the extremely popular skatepark. Its closure was met with dismay by the children and young people who used it and their parents. The privately owned park had an international reputation, and competitions there attracted appearances by stars such as Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Bam Margera.

The RCIPS also used it for successful community outreach projects where officers taught youngsters how to skate. When the park was put on the market in 2022, a petition to save it was launched, but to no avail.