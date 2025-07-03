NCFC will address impact of decreasing cruise calls

Cruise ships in the George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS): Premier André Ebanks told parliament that when the new administration took up office after the election, they found no plans in place to address issues relating to a decline in cruise ship passengers in the event of a ‘no’ vote — which was the emphatic result. Answering questions from opposition MPs last week about the results of the referendum, he said the tourism ministry is working on such plans because the government must take care of its people.

Ebanks said that since stayover numbers remain strong, the ministry was seeking ways to help Caymanians and businesses tap into that market. He said the result was the “exact scenario those of us who were not proponents of a referendum bill” thought would happen. Nevertheless, the tourism minister and his staff are now compiling short-, medium- and long-term plans to assess the options.

Assisting in the transition to stay-over tourism might include providing financial assistance, either through the Cayman Islands Development Bank or the Business Development Centre. There might also be training programmes to help Caymanians and local businesses transition to other industries.

“Give us some time to be able to put those strategies forward because at the end of the day, we have to take care of our people economically,” Ebanks said.

Tourism Minister Gary Rutty told parliament that he was not aware of any further decline in cruise calls for the two years following the general election. Answering questions from the previous tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, he said the projections for cruise calls for 2026 and 2027 were already set before the election.

However, Bryan, the deputy leader of the opposition, said he had received an email from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands indicating that there would be further cuts in ship calls for next year.

“Oh boy! I’m a bit concerned now… because I’ve had the manager of the port authority send me an email up to last week suggesting that there has been a reduction in the projections for next year, so there seems to be a communication problem between the ministry and the port authority and the reality of what’s happening in the cruise industry,” he said.

Speaker Ezzard Miller asked Bryan to circulate a copy of that email “because I think you’re seriously questioning the veracity of the minister”. He agreed to do so, but the email was not read out.

Bryan also asked Rutty if he intended to track the projected loss in numbers. Rutty said he would do this through both the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and PACI.

The forecast decline in cruise numbers has now begun, following a relatively strong start to the year. According to the most up-to-date statistics on the PACI website, during the first three months of 2025, cruise passenger numbers were higher than in 2024, with around 455,000 arrivals compared to around 410,000 during the same period last year.

But over the last three months, the headcount has begun to decline. Between April and the end of June this year, around 186,000 passengers arrived in Grand Cayman on board a cruise ship, while 233,000 had visited during the second quarter of 2024, pushing the half-year figures down for this year, though not as drastically as had been predicted.

Cayman had well over half a million cruise passengers in the first four months of the year, a 13% increase from 2024.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris has said that Cayman is not out of the cruise business yet, and the smaller ships in the region are still calling on this destination. Speaking to Compass TV last week, she said cruise arrival numbers were expected to remain stable, even as numbers fall, which is a trend across the region and not unique to Cayman.